Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) hit Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) over comments he made calling election integrity protesters who demonstrated in and around the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 “terrorists.”

Gaetz appeared with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) at a press conference where both lawmakers addressed Cruz’s shameful and pathetic remarks. “I think Sen. Cruz is smart enough to know, since he’s an attorney, that nobody has been charged with terrorism, just like nobody has been charged with insurrection. I think that was very irresponsible of him to call them terrorists, and I completely disagree,” Greene said.

This is when Gaetz interjected with a brutal and well-deserved slam of Lyin’ Ted.

“The establishment will never love you, Ted,” Gaetz said.

“You know, you can bend over at bended knee for them, but they’re just not going to love you. I think that may have been an effort by the good senator who we agree with on many, many things to recast himself in the eyes of some of the folks in your profession but we didn’t find it particularly factual or sincere,” Gaetz added, addressing the reporters covering the press conference. Gaetz can be seen putting Cruz in his place here: Big League Politics […]