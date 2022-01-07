House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds a moment of silence for “fallen heroes” of 1/6, reading the names of officers Brian Sicknick, Howard Liebengood, Jeffrey Smith, and Billy Evans. The only Republicans participating are Rep. Liz Cheney and former Vice President Dick Cheney. pic.twitter.com/g7dv6IEaxV — The Recount (@therecount) January 6, 2022

There is nothing too low for Nancy Pelosi. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday blamed Trump supporters for the murder of Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans. Last April Police Officer William “Billy” Evans was murdered when a follower of the Nation of Islam rammed his car into a police checkpoint on Capitol Hill. The driver, 25-year-old Noah Green, rammed the barrier on the Senate side and exited the vehicle armed with a large blade. TRENDING: “For the First Time We Were All Able to Sing the Star-Spangled Banner Together, We Sang it Loud and Proud” – Exclusive: Patriots Speak Out from the Inside of DC “GITMO” – One Year After January 6 The Capitol Police engaged Green and shot him dead.On Thursday, Pelosi falsely blamed Trump supporters for Billy Evans’ murder.“I want to acknowledge our fallen heroes of that day: US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, US Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood, Metropolitan officer Jeffrey Smith, and US Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans of a later assault,” Pelosi said.Billy Evans was murdered by a Farrakhan follower and NONE of the other police officers Pelosi mentioned were murdered.VIDEO: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds a moment of silence for “fallen heroes” of 1/6, reading […]

