Mainstream media is funny. They no longer attempt to hide their bias. As news unfolds, they turn the knobs of their “suppress” and “amplify” controls used to determine which “truths” they’re going to distort on any given day. When it comes to crimes, particularly terrorism, they have a simple rule. If the intended targets are patriots, the story will get zero attention.

Imagine if a Proud Boy came to a Black Lives Matter rally with an explosive in his backpack. Imagine if the police chased him down and arrested him for it. Would that make the news? Of course. In fact, it would be the hottest topic on every news channel as they roll in experts to decry how right-wing domestic terrorists driven by the MAGA movement, Donald Trump. Republicans, Christians, and conservatives are to blame for all of our nation’s troubles.

But when an Antifa domestic terrorist brought a bomb to an Oath Keepers’ rally on the anniversary of the January 6 mostly peaceful protests, corporate media passed on the story. Sure, it got a little local coverage which I’ve quoted below, but otherwise the sound of crickets are louder than any news reports on the incident.

Below is the coverage of Garrett James Smith in the local Tampa Bay news outlet. As one would expect, they didn’t even mention his “potential” affiliation with Antifa until near the bottom, 12 paragraphs in. But before that, they spent a lot of time discussing the “crimes” of Jeremy Brown, an Oath Keeper jailed for being at the Capitol on the fateful day last year. They listed his weapons, which were kept at his home, and painted him in the foulest way possible for three paragraphs, still several paragraphs BEFORE mentioning Smith’s “potential” attachment to Antifa.

Here’s a snippet describing the scenario:

A 22-year-old Oldsmar man was arrested early Friday morning after being found with a homemade explosive device near the site of an anniversary rally for Jan. 6, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Garrett James Smith was arrested on charges of making and possessing a destructive device and loitering. He remains in jail on a bond of $300,000. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said Smith was seen running away from a political assembly supporting an arrested Oath Keeper on the evening of Jan. 6, 2022.

Smith did not detonate or place the explosive device he made. Gualtieri said Smith has not been cooperating and the Sheriff’s Office doesn’t know why he abandoned his plan or what his political beliefs are.

“Smith is what we call a sleeper, and these are the most concerning individuals because there are no opportunities to intervene and thwart their criminal activity before they actually act,” Gualtieri said.

From here, the “journalist” chose to spend the next five paragraphs lambasting the rally, highlighting Brown’s alleged crimes, and pointing out how the Oath Keepers are a “far-right … extremist group.” This is important because there are no similar descriptions of Antifa when they finally mention them several paragraphs later.

But perhaps the most infuriating part of this “news” coverage is that they go out of their way to not acknowledge Smith is an Antifa thug despite listing several pieces of evidence that should have made it clear. Here’s what we know about Smith:

He wore all black, including a balaclava popular with Antifa

He had an Antifa helmet like the ones worn in Portland

He has recently spent time in Portland, the unofficial headquarters of Antifa

He had a a piece of paper titled “direct action checklist” with a list of clothing, armor, and gear, including items such as a helmet and shaded goggles, a gas mask, duct tape and flammable rags

At his home, he had another pipe explosive, along with hand grenade-style explosives, nails and duct tape

Police affidavits list him as “Antifa”

Despite all of this, the “journalist” had the gall to claim it is “too early to say with which group Smith may be affiliated.”

This story will be buried unless enough patriots make a fuss for coverage. A tragedy was averted by law enforcement with the suspect’s own cowardice likely playing a role. An actual domestic terrorist attack on January 6th was stopped, which should be front-page news. Instead, they’re still going on about last year’s protests at the Capitol Building. This is propaganda, censorship, and gaslighting all wrapped into a nefarious agenda, and too few are speaking out against it.

There’s one more thing to consider came from the story. This particular nugget was buried at the very bottom of the article:

On the night of the protest, Gualtieri said there were undercover detectives at the rally.

Hmm.

A search on all of the major corporate news sites revealed ZERO stories about “Garrett James Smith.” This aborted domestic terrorist attack is being swept into the memory hole before it’s even revealed to the public.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker