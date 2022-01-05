To say I’m disappointed would be an understatement. As someone who has viewed Senator Ted Cruz as one of the “good guys” on Capitol Hill, hearing him say the January 6 mostly peaceful protest was a “violent terrorist attack on the Capitol” feels like the worst type of betrayal. I know why he said it and I’ll explain below, but here’s the report of what he said according to American Greatness:

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) shocked many conservatives on Wednesday when he echoed the left’s overwrought January 6 messaging during a Senate Rules Committee hearing, referring to the riot as a “violent terrorist attack on the Capitol,” and offering full-throated support for the Capitol Police, some of whose actions led to the deaths of multiple unarmed Trump supporters. Cruz thanked the police for “defending” the U.S. Capitol and said those who assaulted law enforcement officers should be prosecuted.

“We are approaching a solemn anniversary this week,” Cruz said. “And it is an anniversary of a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol where we saw the men and women law enforcement demonstrate incredible courage, incredible bravery, risk their lives to defend the men and women who serve in this Capitol.”

“My view is that anyone who commits an act of violence should be prosecuted,” Cruz said during Senate testimony from Capitol Police chief Wednesday. “And anyone who assaults a law enforcement officer should go to jail for a very long time. And I think that’s a principle that is true regardless of the politics of the violent criminal, whether they are right-wing, left-wing or they got no wings at all.”

Cruz asked Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger what could have been done differently to prevent the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“As we reflect on what happened a year ago, it is also worth asking as we have as this committee has as this Congress has, I know you have—what could have been done differently? What could have prevented the breach of the Capitol, what could have prevented the riot getting as far as it did?”

Manger blamed the breach on “clearly documented intelligence failures” and “leadership failures with the Capitol Police Department.”

Now, let’s discuss WHY he said it. He’s running in 2024. I know he’s been a bit aloof about it, as he has to be this early in the game, but he’s running. He’ll be running if Donald Trump runs. He’ll be running if Ron DeSantis runs. He’ll be running if Mike Pence runs. And the only way he has any chance of defeating either of the two populists or the RINO is if he gets the power of the Republican Establishment behind him.

That means changing his various tunes to suit milquetoast Republicans with lots of money. It means distancing himself from Trump and the MAGA movement by siding with Democrats on the false January 6 “insurrection” narrative.

I don’t know this based on anything others have said. I know this because I’ve followed Cruz since before he was a 2016 presidential candidate. His decision-making is precise and his strategies are transparent, albeit brilliant at times. But perhaps more than anything else I know that this is all part of a 2024 strategy because the alternative is unfathomable. That alternative would be that he actually believes the protests and false-flag, Deep State-inspired entry into the Capitol on January 6, 2021 was a terrorist attack. If he thinks that, then everything I’ve ever thought about him before was based on lies.

Ted Cruz made statements about January 6 that were ludicrous prima facie. Saying it was a terrorist attack despite the mountains of evidence proving otherwise means that he’s gone to the dark side for the sake of political expediency.

