Normally, the Libs of Tik Tok account shares videos that are scary in that the people in them actually exist, but otherwise just funny. Sure, it’s not great for the country that s ome cave troll thinks he’s masculine or a witch is surprised people think she looks odd, but the damage is relatively contained to those delusional, demented few. But sometimes the account posts videos that do more than give Brandon a run for his money in the smooth-brained championship and instead highlight an important issue. One such video was posted recently, in which the account exposed leftist teachers trying to indoctrinate preschoolers into their anti-bias, social justice nonsense. Watch it here: Anti-bias and social justice training for preschoolers in North Carolina school: pic.twitter.com/FCvL5JIpJR — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) January 5, 2022 For those that are disgusted and can’t bear to watch the whole thing, here’s the transcript: “My name is Shana LeGrant and I am a regional consultant for the Northeastern LEAs. Thank you so much for making the choice to be here today. You have all made the choice to engage in a learning opportunity that will help you to reflect on what is needed to […]

Read the whole story at trendingpolitics.com

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn