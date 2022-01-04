AP Photo/Brittainy Newman While headlines focus on the surge of COVID cases due to the high transmissibility of the omicron variant of COVID, one metric that seems to be overlooked might be the more important one—and it could mean the pandemic will soon be over. According to Issues & Insights , “While the number of people testing positive for COVID has indeed soared – the CDC reported almost half a million new cases on Dec. 29 alone, nearly twice the daily peak from last year – the number of people being admitted to intensive care units and the number reported to have died from COVID hasn’t followed suit.” “The number of inpatient beds occupied by patients with COVID is currently 93,282, which is below the number of beds occupied in mid-September,” they continued. “And many of those are in the hospital for other reasons, but just happened to test positive for COVID. What’s more, the seven-day moving average for the number of people who died with COVID is lower than it was on Oct. 24, which was the day that the current wave started – 1,100 compared with 1,323.” The chart below says it all: Source: Issues & Insights As seen in […]

