Image CreditGrabien screengrab Federalist Western Correspondent Tristan Justice said Monday that Democrats have adopted the Jan. 6 Capitol riot as a new national holiday on the same pedestal as 9/11 after spending a year justifying sustained inner-city carnage from left-wing anarchists. “Nothing has exposed how performative the outrage over Jan. 6 has been like the committee set up by Speaker Pelosi,” Justice said on “Hold the Line” with Buck Sexton. “We saw none of the same people who are so outraged by Jan. 6 — that they’re trying to put it up on the same pedestal as 9/11 — we saw none of those same people similarly outraged by the months-long insurrection launched by left-wing anarchists.” “Dozens died, thousands of livelihoods were destroyed, federal buildings were attacked, and senators were attacked,” Justice added, “and yet we didn’t have cry sessions in the House, or we didn’t have multiple hearings or a special commission to probe the violence by the same people who are now vilifying Jan. 6 as some type of worst attack on American democracy.” Meanwhile, bad actors exploiting the hours-long episode a year ago, Justice said, have made up their own timelines to indict former President Donald Trump and […]

Read the whole story at thefederalist.com

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker