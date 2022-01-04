Illegal alien minors are apparently being trafficked through Pennsylvania by the Biden regime before ultimately arriving New York orphanage, where they are subject to LGBTQ orientation featuring “affirming” piñatas. Last week, National File reported that hundreds migrants landed at Pennsylvania’s Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport, including on Christmas Day. After arriving, they were reportedly loaded on buses and sent to unknown locations. According to GOP lawmakers, the Biden administration did not make anyone aware of the transfers, leading some to classify them as “ghost flights.” In response to the shocking reports, Pennsylvania Democrat Governor Tom Wolf dismissed the situation by claiming that the illegal aliens were simply children “passing through” the state. Some of Wolf’s claims seem to have been proved untrue, as at least one illegal alien was found to be a potential match on a man wanted for murder in Mexico, who was seen deboarding one of the flights in Pennsylvania, according to reports . Hundreds of flights have been chartered from the U.S. Southern border to various states across the country through “World Atlantic” airlines. Now it has been reported that illegal alien minors are being shipped to an adoption facility known as MercyFirst in Syosset, New York.At MercyFirst, the illegal […]

Read the whole story at nationalfile.com

