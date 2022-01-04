Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) blasted Democrats for being so quick to criticize Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) when he was with his wife for her cancer treatment.
“This is what happens when you have people who shoot guns before they even know what they’re firing at,” Huckabee told The Todd Starnes Show Monday. “A lot of innocent people get hurt when that happens.”
Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media were questioning the whereabouts of DeSantis at a time when cases of COVID-19 are reportedly on the rise in Florida.
DeSantis – who has long held that his state is battling and beating COVID-19 – was with his wife, first lady Casey DeSantis, as she undergoes treatment for cancer. Huckabee said people can and do appreciate DeSantis for doing that just that.
“Democrats, without checking into the facts, without calling The Washington Post’s so-called fact-checker, just decided that he was just sloughing off somewhere and they attacked him,” said Huckabee. “It turns out that they attacked him because he was […]
