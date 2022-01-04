Portions of one of the busiest highways in America remain closed down on Tuesday, following a snow storm on Monday that stranded hundreds of drivers in Virginia due to crashes and bad driving conditions. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation Fredericksburg, Interstate 95 remains closed between exit 152 in Dumfries and exit 104 in Carmel Church. ” We’re making progress to detour I-95 traffic between Caroline County & PW to nearest exits. Once vehicles have been removed including disabled tractor trailers, our plow train made up of several trucks & motorgraders will come through to remove the packed snow & ice,” VDOT Fredericksburg wrote in a tweet. “We are working to get traffic moving again as best we can using every available interchange between Prince William & Caroline counties,” VDOT Fredericksburg told NBC 4 . “There are interchanges at the following mm: Exit 104, 110 Caroline, 118, 126 Spotsy, 130 FXBG 133, 136, 140, 143, 148 Stafford, 150 & 152 PW.” On Monday morning, Virginia, amongst other mid-Atlantic states, received was hit with a snowstorm, with some areas receiving over 10 inches of snow. That snowstorm has now left many drivers stranded, some for more than 24 hours, on the highway, with […]

Read the whole story at thepostmillennial.com

