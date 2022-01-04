It started with, “get vaxxed and you’ll be immune.”
When that didn’t work, they told us a booster shot would do the trick. Then, they quickly shifted to yearly booster shots. Then twice yearly. Today, we’re at “every five months,” according to new CDC guidelines.
*CDC SHORTENS PFIZER BOOSTER INTERVAL TO 5 MONTHS FROM 6 MONTHS
what is this in EBITDA terms?
— zerohedge (@zerohedge) January 4, 2022
It’s telling that they’re creeping it down rather than cutting it in half as they’ve done before. Going from six months to five is, by their thinking, just an incremental change.
Then again, it’s enough of a change to get more people to ask questions.
Some of the long-time critics of the vaccine policy like The Blaze’s Daniel Horowitz think they’ll cut it to quarterly or faster.
We all know it's headed to 2-3 months. https://t.co/DpEHRSXCKM
— Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) January 4, 2022
I’m less optimistic.
Prediction: By the end of 2022 someone in government or media will utter a variation of the phrase, "We should be considering monthly boosters." https://t.co/RyOUn1gvr6
— JD Rucker (@JDRucker) January 4, 2022
One thing is certain: None of this has anything to do with healthcare. They’re collecting data, testing with focus groups, asking mainstream media personalities, and then changing both the doses and the frequency of the boosters based on what they think they can get away with. That’s it. Whatever their endgame is, it’s not the end of Covid because they are fully aware there is no end of Covid.
Photo by Jeremy Bezanger on Unsplash.
PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker
I have been doing this job for like a few weeks and my last weekly payment was exactly
𝙁𝙞𝙣𝙙 𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙝𝙤𝙬 𝙃𝙀𝙍𝙀….
I make more then $12,000 a month online. It’s enough to comfortably replace my old jobs income, especially considering I only work about 11 to 12 hours a week from home. I was amazed how easy it was after I tried it…GOOD LUCK..HERE ➤➤