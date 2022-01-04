It started with, “get vaxxed and you’ll be immune.”

When that didn’t work, they told us a booster shot would do the trick. Then, they quickly shifted to yearly booster shots. Then twice yearly. Today, we’re at “every five months,” according to new CDC guidelines.

*CDC SHORTENS PFIZER BOOSTER INTERVAL TO 5 MONTHS FROM 6 MONTHS what is this in EBITDA terms? — zerohedge (@zerohedge) January 4, 2022

It’s telling that they’re creeping it down rather than cutting it in half as they’ve done before. Going from six months to five is, by their thinking, just an incremental change.

Then again, it’s enough of a change to get more people to ask questions.

Some of the long-time critics of the vaccine policy like The Blaze’s Daniel Horowitz think they’ll cut it to quarterly or faster.

We all know it's headed to 2-3 months. https://t.co/DpEHRSXCKM — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) January 4, 2022

I’m less optimistic.

Prediction: By the end of 2022 someone in government or media will utter a variation of the phrase, "We should be considering monthly boosters." https://t.co/RyOUn1gvr6 — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) January 4, 2022

One thing is certain: None of this has anything to do with healthcare. They’re collecting data, testing with focus groups, asking mainstream media personalities, and then changing both the doses and the frequency of the boosters based on what they think they can get away with. That’s it. Whatever their endgame is, it’s not the end of Covid because they are fully aware there is no end of Covid.

Photo by Jeremy Bezanger on Unsplash.

