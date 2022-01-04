There’s something morbidly fun about watching “fully vaccinated” celebrities getting upset about catching Covid. It’s usually those on the left who question why the narrative they’ve been told since the first jabs were rolled out doesn’t seem to be matching their reality, but we’ve seen many on the political right do that as well.

Fox Business host Kennedy had some words for Anthony Fauci and the vaxx-nannies of our country after catching Covid for the second time despite being fully-vaccinated. As she noted, she caught the disease from someone who was also fully-vaccinated. Based on what we’re constantly told by the powers-that-be and their minions in government and media, this shouldn’t be the case.

Kennedy’s not happy, saying, “I recently had Covid… again. So the virus has once again become intensely personal, and now I’m pissed. Like many of you, I took all the recommended steps and took the necessary precautions, but like a fool I figured if I had been previously infected and vaccinated, well, I’d be safe.”

I had covid for the 2nd time after getting vaxxed, and now I'm pissed at everyone from Anthony Fauci to the Communist Chinese government. Am I overreacting? Here is tonight's #KennedyWatch. pic.twitter.com/rlNgBsqUj7 — Kennedy (@KennedyNation) January 4, 2022

She went onto discussing the lies about Covid’s origins, noting that with a “normal” virus she would be fully protected but since this one was manufactured by the Chinese Communist Party, EcoHealth Alliance, and others, the virus isn’t doing what it’s supposed to do.

“EcoHealth Alliance sucks. Anthony Fauci sucks. Francis Collins sucks. They ALL suck. AND they all knew what would happen if a virus like this spread, and even the tests that are supposed to detect it, they suck,” she said.

She may be right, but that’s for a separate debate. For now, the focus is on her status as fully vaccinated, previously infected, and now doubly infected.

“As a vaccinated person, I contracted Covid from another vaccinated person,” she said. “So whoever is still chirping that this God-forsaken bug is being solely transmitted by the unvaccinated is also full of the hottest garbage and they suck, too.”

What does that tell us? It’s anecdotal, but she’s not the only one. The few studies that have been rushed through since Omicron hit the public eye on Black Friday seem to indicate the variant is not only unfazed by the vaccines, but that natural immunity isn’t as powerful against it as other variants. This is likely due to its nature as a hybrid coronavirus, rendering it as effectively new to the body for those who have been previously infected by Delta or other variants.

Unfortunately, this is being used as more fodder for fearmongers, though invariably they conclude by saying people should get vaccinated even after saying the vaccines don’t offer much (any?) protection against it. This is all ludicrous since the variant is being compared to a mild cold, rarely requiring hospitalizations and with extremely rare deaths. Thus, it’s a variant that would be pretty much ignored in a sane world.

In 2022, the world is far from sane.

