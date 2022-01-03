The Republican operative who came up with the 1988 Willie Horton spot and was at the center of Citizens United has his say on Cheney and Kinzinger. And David Bossie isn’t playing around.

In March of 2020, I tried to keep our country from going over the COVID insanity cliff. For that effort, Pelosi called me a dangerous nuisance, Trump said the GOP should throw me out, and Reps Cheney & Kinzinger maxed out to my political opponent.https://t.co/fZWlmsRrNn — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 2, 2022

January 2, 2022 Bossie: The first and last goal for the Republican Conference in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2022 should be to win back the majority and save America from President Joe Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s socialist agenda.

Every one of the 213 House Republicans must be solely focused on doing everything it takes to accomplish this mission and part of that includes making no unforced errors for the next 10 months leading up to the all-important midterm elections in November.

Historically, the Republican Conference in the House exists to develop legislative strategies and tactics, push new initiatives, create public relations messaging and enforce message discipline, and counter the Democrat’s agenda both publicly and behind […]