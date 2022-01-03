Robert F. Kennedy Jr. comes from a long line of quotable politicians. But nothing a Kennedy has ever said is more important or wise than what RFK Jr. said in the video below.

“Every power that government acquires using this pandemic as a pretense, it will ultimately abuse to the maximum effect possible,” he said. “And this is just a rule that is certain as gravity.”

Generally, we will track down the source of a quote and isolate the video so we have full-context. This series of quotes was already so potent in its current form that discovering context became secondary. I’ll find it, but I didn’t want to delay in getting these important messages out.

“Nobody has ever complied their way out of totalitarianism,” he continued. “Every time you comply, the demands will get greater and greater. We need to resolve here and now, ‘This is the hill that we need to die on.'”

RKF: "Nobody has ever complied their way out of totalitarianism . . ." pic.twitter.com/RYfsCDtDp0 — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) January 2, 2022

“They have come for our jobs,” he said. “They have come for our transport. Now they are coming for our children, and we have an obligation as parents to protect them.”

It’s in his next statement that I found myself physically nodding my head vehemently even though nobody was in the room to see me do it. That’s how straightforward and accurate RFK Jr’s words are.

“There has never been a government in history that has told its people, ‘We are going to demand that children sacrifice themselves and take risks to save old people,'” he reminded. “It’s always the other way around. The old, the mature, the adult, always put themselves at risk to protect their children. This is an ethical issue. It’s a moral issue. It’s an issue of character for each of us. And it’s an issue of the preservation of democracy and public health.

“We all need to stand up now and do everything that we can to block these powerplays by authoritarian powers within our society that are trying to steal from us, the health of our children.”

This is a video that is not just worth sharing. It’s worth memorizing and quoting as we push forward against the rising totalitarianism sweeping across the nation and around the globe.

