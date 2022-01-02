Getty Images A Chinese man has been reunited with his biological mother over 30 years after he was abducted. He was able to find his biological family by drawing a map of his childhood village from memory.
“Li Jingwei was just four years old when he was lured away from his home and sold into a child trafficking ring,” the BBC reported. “On 24 December he shared a hand-drawn map to the video sharing app, Douyin, which police matched to a small village and a woman whose son had disappeared.”
DNA tests confirmed the relation, and they were reunited in Yunnan province in southwestern China on Saturday.
Li Jingwei was seen carefully removing his mother’s mask and breaking down in tears and embracing her after examining her face.
“Thirty-three years of waiting, countless nights of yearning, and finally a map hand-drawn from memory, this is the moment of perfect release after 13 days,” Li wrote prior to the reunion. “Thank you, everyone who has helped me reunite with my family.”
Li was abducted in 1989 near Zhaotong in Yunnan Province. He was then sold to a family living over 1,000 miles away. After failing to locate his biological parents through his adoptive parents or […]
Read the whole story at www.dailywire.com
