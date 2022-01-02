Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP Democrats and Never Trumpers just can’t let the Jan. 6 riot go, even though it only lasted a few hours. They wear it like a holy hair shirt, as the one thing they think they can use to stick it to politicians on the right, although no member of the GOP has ever endorsed the riot. My colleague Mike Miller hit on this obsession in his stories about why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) can’t quit Jan. 6 , and how the New York Times is now saying that “Every Day is Jan. 6 .” They do this while completely ignoring the organized and continued BLM/Antifa leftist rioting that lasted for months and continues. That rioting expressly targeted local and federal government/law enforcement, attacking hundred of officers and federal buildings, resulting in millions in damage. Dozens of people were killed during the riots. Democrats have endorsed and embraced the BLM, while even denying the existence of Antifa. The media has downplayed the severity of the violence, calling it “mostly peaceful” protests . Part of the reason for this is to deflect from how horrible Joe Biden is. They know they are in deep trouble come the […]

Read the whole story at redstate.com

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker