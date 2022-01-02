Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been permanently suspended from Twitter after the company said she had violated its China Virus misinformation policies.

Twitter suspended Greene’s account after she tweeted on Saturday about “extremely high amounts of Covid vaccine deaths.”

She included a chart that pulled information from a government database of unverified raw data called the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System , or VAERS, a decades-old system that relies on self-reported cases from patients and health care providers.

Twitter said that Greene had a fifth "strike," which meant that her account will not be restored. The company had issued her a fourth strike in August after she falsely posted that the vaccines were "failing," The New York Times reported.