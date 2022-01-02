As I’ve said many times in the past, if you want to see what is coming to America, watch what’s happening in Europe and Australia. Their freedoms and protections were always a few notches below ours, but ours are deteriorating just as quickly as other western nations. That’s why it’s ludicrous for anyone to say, “That could never happen in America.”

It can. It probably will in the near future.

Our friends at Free West Media compiled the videos from Twitter that show just how insane things have gotten. Keep in mind, these are not videos from a riot that had to be quelled or a threat of domestic terrorism. These were peaceful, passionate protesters who have grown tired of their medical freedom being taken away from them by a globalist-aligned government. Here’s the story…

A panicked Amsterdam Green mayor Femke Halsema announced by means of an emergency order that no one would be allowed to gather on the square after many thousands of protesters had already arrived to express their dissatisfaction with the Rutte administration’s policies.

Several protesters were severely beaten.

NOW – People mauled by police dogs, beaten with batons at unauthorized protest against Covid restrictions in #Amsterdam.pic.twitter.com/BR5pUBqHuc — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 2, 2022

People were also bitten by police dogs, instructed to attack participants. Another video showed how someone is beaten full on the head with a baton and falls to the ground dazed.

Wat is de geweldsinstuctie vandaag @POL_Amsterdam ?

Is je mond nog steeds je “krachtigste wapen”.

Of mag er gewoon op los geslagen worden?#Museumplein @POL_Lnd_Eenheid pic.twitter.com/VfU937xzBf — Eleanor Exposing Wonderland (@ExposingWonderl) January 2, 2022

Anti-vaxx lawyer Bart Maes said he would file a report. In response to the video in which a man is bitten by a police dog, he responded: “That’s number one [on social media] again. Another police dog.

Do they never learn?” Maes will also file a report against the officer who hit the man full on the head. “That’s declaration two,” added the lawyer.

A few weeks ago it was announced that the Public Prosecution Service would prosecute two officers for the violence they used during a Corona protest on March 14 last year at the Malieveld in The Hague. The Public Prosecution Service found the violence with which they arrested a demonstrator “disproportionate”.

Mayor ordered military police to crack down on peaceful demonstrators

From the images on social media, it is evident that mayor Halsema had called in the military police. “So the Royal Military Police is deployed against citizens who want to demonstrate, which – as Halsema said – is one of the most important building blocks of a democracy. The fact that it is now normal to carry out preventive searches on demonstrators says something about the decline of this country,” noted political reporter Paso Dagori.

People who were on their way to the Museumplein were also pulled off the road. Member of parliament Pepijn van Houwelingen (FVD) posted images on social media of a bus full of protesters being pulled over by the police.

A police officer yelled at them to turn around. “If you go into Amsterdam, you will all be stopped,” the officer said, threatening the passengers.

“Look, this is what a dictatorship looks like where fundamental rights are worth nothing,” Van Houwelingen commented. “Demonstrating for ‘the climate’ or against ‘Zwarte Piet’ is all very well in Amsterdam. But if you challenge the totalitarian regime and start demonstrating for freedom, suddenly everyone is arrested.”

It was Halsema herself who was present at a BLM demonstration not long ago and said she had not intervened with violent marchers because “for many people, demonstrating is their last line of defence”? The same Halsema unleashed extreme violence against demonstrators who had used “their last line of defence” on Sunday.

FWM learned from insiders present at Museumplein that the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee was indeed present in great numbers. They are not part of the police force but part of the army. Participants were being searched extensively in an effort to intimidate them.

Dutch leaders are doubling down on their WEF commitments

On Sunday, the Office of Spokespersons for Cabinet Formation announced the official list of the 29 members of government in the new and fourth cabinet of VVD leader Rutte. The new Minister of Education, Culture and Science will be scientist Robbert Dijkgraaf (D66). Dijkgraaf is a director at the Institute for Advanced Study at Princeton in the United States.

Several people have already noticed that Dijkgraaf has his very own page on the World Economic Forum website. Zeeland Member of Parliament Martin Bos (FVD) called him “a fanatical WEF minister”.

Klaus Schwab over het belang dat er met Robbert Dijkgraaf (ook) op het Ministerie van Onderwijs een rabiate #WEF-Minister komt: „Wie de jeugd heeft, heeft de toekomst.“. pic.twitter.com/NRLHi9tqM7 — Martin Bos 🦉 (@realMartinBos) December 31, 2021

Dijkgraaf took part in the Bilderberg conference in 2013 together with Prime Minister Rutte. On the agenda that year was online education, the promise and effects.

According to some implicated Dutch ministers, the WEF is of no importance. “The whole WEF means nothing to me. Never had anything to do with it and never felt any of its influence. WEF is a Swiss talk club that brings people with influence together,” ChristenUnie leader Gert-Jan Segers wrote on social media on Wednesday. He was recently outed as one of the WEF’s puppets.

But as one Dutch commentator noted: “If that WEF is nothing, as some politicians are proclaiming here, why are they going there?’

