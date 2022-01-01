Dan Steinberg Betty White lived to see the media report Thomas Dewey had defeated Harry S. Truman and to see her 100th birthday celebrated by (prematurely) in a cover story in People magazine . She even celebrated her appearance on the cover just days before her death. “My 100th birthday… I cannot believe it is coming up, and People Magazine is celebrating with me!” she boasted. The cover of the issue shows the famed actress beaming, and proudly boasts the headline “Betty White Turns 100!” My 100th birthday… I cannot believe it is coming up, and People Magazine is celebrating with me! The new issue of @people is available on newsstands nationwide tomorrow. https://t.co/kTQnsbMDGK — Betty White (@BettyMWhite) December 28, 2021 Betty White’s 100th birthday would have been January 17, and some people feel that People’s premature celebration of her 100th birthday “jinxed” her. While I’m certainly not among those who think this cover story tempted fate, it nevertheless makes me cringe. “We are deeply saddened by the news of Betty White’s passing,” People editor-in-chief Dan Wakeford said in a statement. “We are honored that she recently chose to work with People to celebrate her extraordinary life and career.” Why did People […]

