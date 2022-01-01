(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) On New Year’s Eve, I received an email that, quite frankly, worried me. The alert came on my Apple Watch, and the subject read: “WARNING: Payment Incomplete.” Well, crap, what happened? Did a credit card expire without me realizing it? I panicked. Something was up, and I had to fix it right away. So, I quickly dropped what it was I was doing and went to the email to figure out the problem so I could fix it. It turns out there was no problem at all. That was merely a rather tactless subject line of a fundraising email from the Republican National Committee. “We just checked your Trump Social Media Founding Supporter membership status, and it appears that your payment is still pending ,” the email read. Groan. Look, I get that finding new ways to grab people’s attention is crucial to getting clicks and donations. Heck, this email clearly caught my attention. As soon as I saw the subject line, I went right to the email. But as soon as I saw what the email was about, I could not have been more turned off. So, instead of a donation, I unsubscribed from the list.Do […]

Read the whole story at pjmedia.com

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn