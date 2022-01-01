The Biden administration never learns. The United States is still funding risky coronavirus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a new report shows.
Research at the Wuhan lab is being sponsored by U.S. taxpayers via USAID and disgraced non-profit agency EcoHealth Alliance, which was used as a funnel for Dr. Anthony Fauci’s agency, the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), as well as the Pentagon, to go around the law and back “risky” coronavirus research.
The research was not “gain-of-function” but rather the gathering of contagious coronavirus in rodents that were found to be transmissible to humans. The research paper was published in the Journal of Virology in November 2021.
“In this study, we tested nearly 300 rodents collected from urban and rural sites in southern China,” the study said. “We found that CoV prevalence in rodents from urban areas was much higher than that in rural regions and even higher than those reported in Hong Kong and in Zhejiang Province (<5%) ( 13 , 38 ).”
“Remarkably, the urban sites with the highest CoV-positive proportions of rodents were passenger stations and hotels with high population density and mobility in Guangzhou,” the study continued. “Therefore, there is a potential risk […]
