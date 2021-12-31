Over the last couple of years, I’ve become a “baby conspiracy theorist.” I was pretty much a “normie” before the pandemic struck and I’ve been playing catch-up ever since. But one name that has been in conspiracy theory circles since the first conspiracy theory circles were formed is the Rothschild banking empire. This is why it was conspicuous that their name has stayed relatively below the radar during the rise of The Great Reset.

While we’ve all been focused on Bill Gates, George Soros, Klaus Schwab, Joe Biden, Prince Charles, the Pope, Xi Jinping, Barack Obama, Anthony Fauci, and all of the known players associated with The Great Reset and the “Plandemic,” the Rothschild name has only occasionally popped up outside of antisemitic circles. Since I don’t look at race or religion when judging the players, I dismissed these reports. Bad guys are bad guys regardless of race or religion, and no race or religion in particular is inherently part of the conspiracy.

Over the past two or three months, I’ve seen an uptick in activity from the Rothschild camp. One such mention came from Catholic Archbishop Vigano who brought up Lynn Forester de Rothschild in connection with Biden meeting with the Pope:

Every Catholic knows that the killing of a defenseless creature in the mother’s womb is a horrendous crime; and that the most serious scandal is given to the faithful not only by Joe Biden as a convinced supporter of abortion, but also by Bergoglio himself, who is recognized as holding the authority of Supreme Pastor of the Church. His work of demolition knows no respite before the astonished silence of the Cardinals and Bishops.

The very rare exceptions of Pastors who truly have at heart the souls entrusted to them – the example of His Eminence Cardinal Burke stands out among others – are seen with hostility by the majority of their brother Bishops and by the Vatican, in a disturbing subversion of the mission of the Church of Christ, which today has been reduced to climate change, inclusive capitalism, and mass vaccination.

Bergoglio was recently recognized as “moral guide” by the Council for Inclusive Capitalism led by Lynn Forester de Rothschild, and he appointed Jeffrey David Sachs as a member of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences. Sachs is the president of the Sustainable Development Solutions Network of the United Nations, a supporter of reducing the global population and of the fight against climate change – this has nothing to do with the mission of the Papacy and ought to lead the Prelates of the Church to seriously ask themselves about Bergoglio’s mental and moral suitability for the role he holds.

Within a couple of weeks of reading this, I started getting word that the Rothschild empire was making more moves in their depopulation agenda that focused on bringing forth The Great Reset even faster than Covid-19 has done. Of particular interest were financial moves made in the European Union and East Asia that could solidify their control over governments and the narratives being pushed out regarding Covid-19.

No solid news hit my desk for a while, only rumors. Today, a new report came from Free West Media that reinforces the theory they’re much more in bed with the architects of The Great Reset than we’ve seen publicly and they’re starting to make their moves behind the scenes:

A Secret Dutch Deal With the Rothschilds Raises Eyebrows

In the Netherlands, the outgoing culture minister Ingrid van Engelshoven (D66) said that her ministry wanted to make the artwork by a white male “accessible to everyone” again. She had secretly informed all party leaders in the House of Representatives of the cabinet’s plans to purchase a Rembrandt painting. All party leaders were contacted, except FVD leader Thierry Baudet.

It turned out to have been a conscious choice to keep the deal secret: “We had to be sure that the purchase would remain under wraps.” With Baudet there were no guarantees, because of “the way in which he conducts politics with his party”, said the retiring minister. She also claimed not to have been influenced: “I made a decision for myself: the importance of confidentiality weighed more heavily.” But why should such a purchase be kept secret?

Van Engelshoven is close to WEF pet and D66 party leader Sigrid Kaag. A letter from the WEF, a private organization addressed to Kaag, specifically noted that the participation of her party members would “become a major force in shaping the Great Reset”.

The purchasing process surrounding the canvas, De Vaandeldrager, is surrounded by mystery. No less than 175 million euros is involved in the deal that the Dutch state has concluded with the Rothschild family with Dutch tax money.

Curious concern from a die-hard feminist

Van Engelshoven is a die-hard feminist and a harsh critic of the “white patriarchy”. According to her, there are too many “white men” working at colleges and universities in the Netherlands. Her sudden concern over a painting of a white man by a white man seems strange, to say the least.

Until recently, the minister maintained that the presence of white men at institutions of higher learning leads to “nasty incidents involving intimidation of female employees” and had qualified the decision of the TU Eindhoven to no longer accept white men for new vacancies as “courageous”.

The Dutch Institute for Human Rights later ruled that this decision violated Dutch equality laws.

The deal raises questions

Baudet, together with MP Simone Kerseboom, have been asking questions about the state of affairs. They wanted to know why FVD was not informed and also had questions about the motives of the wealthy Rothschild family. It turns out that no French museum had been willing or able to pay the asking price.

“Were there perhaps certain aspects and/or interests of the Rothschild family involved in the discussions about which you did not wish to receive critical questions?” the MPs ask Van Engelshoven. “In general, how do you view the political positioning of the Rothschild family?”

Kerseboom and Baudet also wanted to know from the minister how this powerful family was connected to the Dutch government. “Do you see the family as an international economic power? If so, how did you factor in this power factor in your decision to transfer a total of EUR 175 million (of which in any case approximately EUR 150 million in tax money) to them?”

Commitment

“Are you aware that with this amount you could support the Rothschild family in pursuing their political and social goals?” they asked. “So can we assume that the cabinet shares the political goals of the Rothschild family?”

The FVD MPs also asked the minister whether other things had been promised to the Rothschild family in addition to financial compensation. Think, for example, of promises or political-social guarantees, but also access to top civil servants and ministers.

The number one trending hashtag on Twitter in Dutch over the last day has been #wefpapers.

Baudet confirmed through his spokesperson that he was indeed kept in the dark by Van Engelshoven. “Apparently the minister watches and listens too much to the mainstream media, because she has a completely distorted image of Mr Baudet. The minister should know how many secrets he has been keeping.”

Depopulation and Control

For those who aren’t aware, the Rothschilds have been working with other globalist elites for decades to usher in depopulation measures that will keep the world appropriately sized. It is pure evil to want billions of people to die in order to better manage the planet, but from their perspective they’re doing the right thing. Climate change, famine, overpopulation, and limited resources are all valid reasons in their eyes to want to keep strict limits on the number of people who are allowed to exist in their world.

Meanwhile, The Great Reset’s goals of using a Neo-Marxist style of world governance to keep the non-elites equal in our misery is just as nefarious. It’s not the exact same thing as what the Rothschild’s have historically promoted, but it holds the same basic tenets of separation between “them” and the rest of us.

What I’ve been hearing in the aforementioned “conspiracy theory circles” is that the two agendas are being merged to form a Luciferian world order that combines depopulation with control factors that sounds eerily like Bible prophecy. To be clear, I loathe the practice of eisegesis, especially when it comes to Bible prophecy. We’ve seen too many times in recent years when supposedly knowledgeable men and women tell us, “this is it, this is the end!” I’m not one of those people. This is why I rarely write on these topics. There are certain truths we can know from the Bible without having to fit our own paranoid worldview into the equation.

But just as I am not a fan of trying to fit in Bible prophecy into every major world event, so too am I conscious that ignoring world events and dismissing their place in Bible prophecy is a mistake. I do not know for sure if what we’re seeing manifest in this world is the opening stages of the end times, but I know enough to keep my eyes open and squarely focused in the right direction. First and foremost, that’s the Gospel. As events unfold, we also need to discern how it all fits in.

