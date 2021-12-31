The people who are getting paid to determine the validity of Covid-19 vaccines are financially incentivized to research, analyze, and approve them. That’s the basic takeaway from the first of many revelations Dr. Robert Malone dropped during his interview with Joe Rogan.

We can expect a lot more. This two-minute clip is just the beginning. As Jack Posobiec from Human Events declared while retweeting the clip, “Here we go!!”

Rogan pointed out that Dr. Malone is being censored by Big Tech despite being “one of the most qualified people in the world to talk about vaccines.”

Dr. Malone explained that he’s been contacted by multiple lawyers who want to file suit against platforms like Twitter who have censored his perspectives. He then revealed that other people like him who have a voice in the debate, many of whom participate in approving the experimental drugs themselves, are all getting paid.

“If it’s not okay for me to be part of the conversation even though I’m point out scientific facts that may be inconvenient, then who is? Who can be allowed? Whether you’re in the camp that says I’m a liar and I didn’t invent this technology despite the patents — and there’s a whole cohort of that — no one can dispute that I played a major role in the creation of this tech, and virtually all other voices that have that background have conflicts of interest… financial conflicts of interest. I think I’m the only one who doesn’t. I’m not getting any money out of this.”

Big Tech tried to quash Dr. Robert Malone before the Joe Rogan interview. By doing so, hopefully we will show them that they have enraged us enough to want to promote his insights even more aggressively.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

One Sick Day Proves We Need More Voices in Truthful Media On October 19, I was sick. It crossed my mind that I had finally gotten the ‘rona, but my wife’s cream of chicken soup and a few extra hours of sleep into mid-afternoon had be back up and running after a sleepless night before. When I finally stumbled over to my computer in the evening, I was met with a deluge of concern from readers. They asked what had happened as only one article had been posted that day. Generally, we post between 10-20 daily between all of the sites, not included curated and aggregated content. Seeing that we’d only posted my super-early morning article before taking the rest of the day off had readers assuming the worst. We have a wonderful and talented group of writers who volunteer their time for the sites and their readers. Sharing their amazing perspectives has always been a blessing to us because we cannot afford to hire anyone at this time. But having great writers is meaningless if we don’t have great editors, or at least one additional. My wife helps me read and edit stories from time to time, but I’m a one-man show when it comes to getting the stories posted. Whenever I highlight our desperate need for donations, I note that we do not receive money from Google ads even though most in conservative media are beholden. I often ambiguously note that the money donated will help us grow. Today, I’m highlighting a specific need. We must get an editor to help take some of the load and to expand on our mission of spreading the truth to the world. One sick day proved that. The great news is that there is no shortage of people who CAN help. I am emailed variations of resumes every week by people who are much smarter than I am. As much as I’d love to hire some of them, we simply cannot. That takes money and as blessed as we’ve been to receive donations and collect ad money (though not from Google or Facebook), we have still fallen short. Those who have the means, PLEASE consider donating. We have the standard Giving Fuel option and people can donate through PayPal. We are also diving into what we believe is extremely disruptive technology at LetsGo.finance, the world’s first major donation portal for crypto. I’ll be talking a lot more about them in the near future. Those who prefer Bitcoin can send to my address here: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8 We can get the voices out there and we’re willing to shine a spotlight on new talent. We just need the resources to make it happen. If you can help, we would be extremely grateful. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker