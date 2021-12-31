Professor Mark Crispin has been teaching propaganda classes at NYU for more than 20 years, a very popular subject that always has more student participation than the designated maximum typically allows.

Article by Enrico Trigoso from our premium news partners at The Epoch Times.

Crispin had always identified himself as being on the left, not as a communist but as part of the campus left, the counter-cultural left of the 60s which was heavily influenced by the anti-war and civil rights movement.

The left back then was targeted by certain agencies with concealed intentions, he believes, and was subsequently divided, further noting that the left he was part of was completely different than the one today.

“When I look back on what we then believed in, I can’t help but be shocked—repelled by what the so-called left has become today. The two lefts have nothing in common,” Crispin told The Epoch Times, “today’s left is the far-right.”

“When I was a kid, the far-right really kind of distrusted and feared the working class. They wanted them to stay away from politics, they didn’t like labor unions. Well, who are the deplorables? That’s the working class. The constant demonization of Trump’s base is essentially an attack—an elite attack–on the working class and its refusal to follow the script dictated to them by the liberal media.

“So they’re constantly dismissed and attacked as Nazis, as far-right, white supremacists.”

According to the professor—who was canceled by some of his colleagues and a few students and then exonerated—this procedure doesn’t apply to black people.

“The left fetishizes black people. The left thinks that black people are automatically on their side, especially if those black people subscribe to the same political views that the Democrats hold.

“The fact is that, putting aside the weird attitude of the so-called left toward black people, they have no use for the working class, they have nothing for contempt for them, and that strikes me as another symptom of their being on the far-right.”

Crispin doesn’t idealize the campus left of the 60s, acknowledging that there was a lot wrong with it. However, he asserts that they were the subject of a concerted and highly sophisticated attack from big liberal foundations, “Ford and Rockefeller especially,” who started favoring research projects focused on race and gender.

“I believe that’s a key reason why the academic left became a tribalist mob,” he continued, “because it suited [their] professional interests to [have you] become a devotee of identity politics. What those liberal foundations did not want you to study was class or political economy. They did not want the left to do that anymore.”

‘Black Lives Matter Is a Brand’

According to the professor, these foundations artificially directed the civil rights movement into an operation completely obsessed with race and identity.

“That’s what we have now. That’s what Black Lives Matter is, Black Lives Matter is basically a brand. I don’t see them doing anything, for example, about the health impact on black people of lockdowns,” Crispin said. “Why haven’t Black Lives Matter said anything about what Dr. Fauci did to all those black orphans during the AIDS years?

“They’ll get all exercised about Confederate generals—the statues that commemorate them on campuses and in city halls, and they’ll scream and yell and demand that Thomas Jefferson’s statue be taken out of the New York City Hall. Seriously? That ancient history gets them all worked up. What about what Dr. Fauci did, to black orphans, children, a few decades ago, and he’s still around, he’s still our health czar, right? Why isn’t Black Lives Matter screaming about him?

“The point is the Black Lives Matter and the whole critical race theory movement, comprise a gigantic step backward. Because we now have on college campuses all over the country, segregated dining facilities and segregated graduation ceremonies. To someone like me, who comes out of the 60s, who remembers the civil rights struggle and was deeply sympathetic to it—and a believer in it—this is stunning, just mind-boggling. All of a sudden now, there’s just a new reassertion of racism, which also entails this notion that all white people are white supremacists, which is a profoundly racist idea.”

The Epoch Times reached out to Black Lives Matter for comment.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

Big Pharma’s Five Major Minions that Everyone, Vaxxed or Unvaxxed, Must Oppose This is not an “anti-vaxxer” article, per se. It’s a call for everyone to wake up to the nefarious motives behind vaccine mandates, booster shots, and condemnation of freedom. The worst kept secret in world history SHOULD be that the unquenchable push for universal vaccinations against Covid-19 has little if anything to do with healthcare and everything to do with Big Pharma’s influence over the narrative. Unfortunately, that secret has stayed firmly hidden from the vast majority of people because of the five major minions working on behalf of Big Pharma. What’s even worse is the fact that Big Pharma’s greed is merely a smokescreen to hide an even darker secret. We’ll tackle that later. First, let’s look at the public-facing ringleaders behind the vaccine push, namely Big Pharma. But before we get into their five major minions, it’s important to understand one thing. This is NOT just an article that speaks to the unvaccinated. Even those who believe in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines must be made aware of agenda that’s at play. Let’s start with some facts. The unvaccinated do NOT spread Covid-19 more rampantly than the vaccinated. Even Anthony Fauci acknowledged the viral load present in vaccinated people is just as high as in the unvaccinated. This fact alone should demolish the vaccine mandates as it demonstrates they have absolutely no effect on the spread of the disease. But wait! There’s definitely more. This unhinged push to vaccinate everyone defies science. Those with natural immunity may actually have their stronger defenses against Covid-19 hampered by the introduction of the injections which fool the body into creating less-effective antibodies. Moreover, the push to vaccinate young people is completely bonkers. The recovery rate for those under the age of 20 is astronomical. Children neither contract, spread, nor succumb to Covid-19 in a statistically meaningful way. What they DO succumb to more often than Covid-19 are the adverse reactions to the vaccines, particularly boys. All of this is known and accepted by the medical community, yet most Americans are still following the vaccinate-everybody script. It requires pure cognitive dissonance and an overabundant need for confirmation bias to make doctors and scientists willingly go along with the program. Yet, here we are and that should tell you something. Before I get to the five major minions of of Big Pharma, I must make the plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Who does Big Pharma control? It starts with the obvious people, the ones who most Americans believe are actually behind this push. Our governments at all levels as well as governments around the world are not working with Big Pharma. They are working for Big Pharma. Some are proactive as direct recipients of cash. Others may oppose Big Pharma in spirit but would never speak out because they know anyone who does has no future in DC. This may come as a shock to some, but it’s Big Pharma that drives the narrative and sets the agenda for the “experts” at the CDC, FDA, WHO, NIH, NIAID, and even non-medical government organizations. Most believe it’s the other way around. They think that Big Pharma is beholden to the FDA for approval, but that’s not exactly the case. They need approval for a majority of their projects, but when it comes to the important ones such as the Covid injections, Big Pharma is calling the shots. They have the right people in the right places to push their machinations forward. That’s not to say that everyone at the FDA is in on it. Big Pharma only needs a handful of friendlies planted in leadership in order to have their big wishes met. We have seen people quitting the FDA in recent weeks for this very reason. The same can be said about the other three- and five-letter agencies. Too many people in leadership have been bribed, bullied, or blackmailed into becoming occasional shills for the various Big Pharma corporations. Some have even been directly planted by Big Pharma. That’s the politics of healthcare and science that drives such things as Covid-19 “vaccines.” Read the rest of this story, but please be sure to donate first if you can.