Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) told Newsmax she “would love to” run for political office again. Host Eric Bolling asked the former Republican vice presidential nominee if she would get involved because of her popularity. “You’re a very popular personality. You are a very popular politician. … Do you have aspirations to get back into elected office or anything more in politics? What’s next for Sarah Palin?” Bolling asked. “I would love to,” Palin replied. “I would never say never. And no, I feel like, you know, there are still some offerings that I haven’t in terms of a servant’s heart. I want to serve. I want to help the people, and I think I have a heck of a lot of common sense. And that’s what we need today. And I’m not so obsessively partisan that I let that get in the way of just doing what’s right for the people. So, I would love to.”Over the […]

Read the whole story at www.toddstarnes.com

