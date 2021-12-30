Hillary Clinton / IMAGE: Sirius XM via YouTube Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton took a swipe at leftists this week and blamed them for Democrats’ inability to get anything done in Congress.
During an interview with MSNBC released in part on Thursday, Clinton was asked about the current state of the Democratic Party.
“I think that it is a time for some careful thinking about what wins elections, and not just in deep-blue districts where a Democrat and a liberal Democrat, or so-called progressive Democrat, is going to win,” she said. “I understand why people want to argue for their priorities. That’s what they believe they were elected to do.”
Clinton said that while she supports “vigorous debate” about certain policies, it won’t mean anything “if we don’t have a Congress that will get things done, and we don’t have a White House that we can count on to be sane and sober and stable and productive.”
It has been widely speculated that Clinton is posturing to replace Vice President Kamala Harris or President Joe Biden, should some misfortune befall the widely unpopular duo.
Meanwhile, tensions in the Democratic Party have been high ever since Sen. Joe Manchin , D-W.Va., announced he would not […]
