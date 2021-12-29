Although Maxwell pleaded not guilty, the jury found that between 1994 and 2004, she engaged in sex trafficking of a minor, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, as well as three conspiracy charges related to the sex scheme. She was found not guilty of enticing a minor to travel to engage in […]

“A unanimous jury has found Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of one of the worst crimes imaginable – facilitating and participating in the sexual abuse of children. Crimes that she committed with her long-time partner and co-conspirator, Jeffrey Epstein,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams of the Southern District of New York said in a statement. “The road to justice has been far too long. But, today, justice has been done. I want to commend the bravery of the girls – now grown women – who stepped out of the shadows and into the courtroom. Their courage and willingness to face their abuser made this case, and today’s result, possible.”

A jury found Ghislaine Maxwell, 60, guilty on five of six counts after she facilitated a scheme that enticed minor girls to travel and engage in sexual relations with her former partner, serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Read the whole story at thefederalist.com

