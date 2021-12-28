Source: AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann A reporter for The New York Times suggested in an Instagram story that the United States is a “trash country” because of its current healthcare system. Taylor Lorenz, a technology reporter for The Times, was answering a question from one of her followers, who asked why “COVID hasn’t woken new Americans up to fight for free healthcare.” Lorenz then gave an anti-American response to the question. “Yeah if a global pandemic doesn’t help people in this trash country recognize the problems in our healthcare system [I don’t know] what will,” Lorenz wrote Monday. Looks like @nytimes reporter Taylor Lorenz thinks America is a “trash country” pic.twitter.com/HZXNNHmhtd — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) December 28, 2021 The Instagram story’s 24-hour window has since expired. Lorenz’s comments about the coronavirus pandemic did not end with her Instagram story on Monday. Following her comment criticizing America, she wrote in a separate Instagram story, according to Fox News , “If you come into my DMs minimizing COVID or acting like vulnerable people don’t matter I’m blocking you. I don’t care what ‘literature’ you send me I do not care.””I am only interested in dealing with people who take this deadly and disabling virus seriously, understand […]

