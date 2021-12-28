The iconic CBS Sunday morning news show “Face the Nation” edited out a network correspondent’s passionate criticism of COVID-19 policies for the harm they have caused children and teenagers who have a minuscule chance of suffering serious illness or death from the disease.

Newsbusters reported the remarks of CBS correspondent Jan Crawford were axed seconds before they would have aired Sunday.

“Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan, in a special year-end show with a reporter roundtable, pivoted the discussion, saying, Well, I want to get to underreported stories as well, Jan?”

Crawford immediately responded, saying her to underreported story centered on an issue “my kids hear me rant about … every day, so I might as well tell you guys.””

“It’s the crushing impact that our COVID policies have had on young kids and children,” she said.

Crawford argued that COVID-19 is “by far the least serious risk for serious illness” for young people. She noted “a healthy teenager has a one in a million chance of getting, and dying from COVID, which is way lower than, you know, dying in a car wreck on a road trip.”

In the Washington, D.C., area, she continued, “you couldn’t even go on a playground in the D.C. area without cops scurrying – getting – shooing the kids off.”

“Tremendous negative impact on kids, and it’s been an afterthought.”

She said the “mental health” of children and teens has taken a turn for the worse, with repercussions lasting for “the rest of their lives” if future decisions aren’t “measured and sensible.” She said the damage could worsen on top of the “dreams” crushed, “future learning” stunted, and “risk of abuse” incurred.

Brennan agreed: “Well said and frightening.”

Newsbusters pointed to the video of how the show aired – compared to the full video – to demonstrate that CBS eliminated Crawford’s remarks. Her criticism of COVID polices came after White House correspondent Weijia Jiang said “we’ll see” regarding what will happen with Congress in 2022.

But the show, as it aired, went to a break, and resumed with each reporter offering their 2022 prediction, skipping Crawford’s underreported story.

A list of more than 400 studies shows that COVID-19 lockdowns, shelter-in-place policies, school closures, masks and mask mandates have failed to curb virus transmission or reduce deaths while causing unintended harm.

In an interview with WND earlier this month, Dr. Robert Malone, the vaccine researcher who invented the messenger RNA technology behind the Pfizer and Moderna shots, said “fundamentally evil” COVID policies will cause “deep and profound” damage that “will last for decades.”

See the remarks that didn’t make the broadcast:

