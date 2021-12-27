TikTok Among 59 Chinese Apps India Bans On Security Fears Chinese social media app TikTok is a bastion of LGBTQ material. As The Daily Wire reported last week, TikTok — owned by Beijing-based technology company ByteDance — was the most visited website in 2021, driving more internet traffic than Google. TikTok is particularly popular among children and teenagers, who constitute the plurality of the site’s user base; among American youth, TikTok is now more popular than Instagram and Snapchat. However, a report from The Daily Mail indicates that content posted by transgender influencers has been seen by millions of young viewers. As of Sunday, videos with the hashtag “Trans” have been watched more than 26 billion times. The outlet also noted that TikTok is locking arms with Stonewall — a LGBTQ organization in the United States — to promote the material. The Daily Mail provided several examples: One popular transgender TikTok influencer, Bella Fitzpatrick, raised £20,000 from followers in less than three months to fund private gender-reassignment surgery. The 19-year-old has 700,000 followers and explains the process of transitioning, including her experience of bypassing NHS waiting lists. Another is Alex Consani, 18, who has more than 680,000 followers. She went viral […]

Read the whole story at www.dailywire.com

