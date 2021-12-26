Reading Time: 2 minutes Moscow, Russia — On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he was mulling a lot of options in response to his demands on the west. He has previously asked that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and that forces be withdrawn from eastern and central Europe. Putin has kept no secret about his desires to rebuild the USSR, with former USSR leader Mikhail Gorbachev even doing some interview spots in recent days. Russia has already invaded Georgia to take over and control strategic points of interest. They also invaded and annexed Crimea. Now that we have another weak leader in office, Putin sees an opportunity to take the next step: all of Ukraine. Putin has said that Russia will take any necessary military-technical measures to defend itself and what it considers Russian interests. He told Russian state TV that the Russian response would “depend on what proposals our military experts submit to me” and that the response could be diverse. Putin continues to deny that Russia is out for a war with Ukraine, but with the military buildup along the border, that seems unlikely. The same action was taken during the Georgian invasion of 2008. Russia continues to maintain a […]

Read the whole story at thelibertyloft.com

