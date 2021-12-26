A gang of four suspects has been arrested and charged by the Los Angeles Police Department in connection with the murder of 23-year-old Jose Ruiz Gutierrez in furtherance of a robbery. The suspects may also be linked to other similar ‘follow-home’ incidents in the area. Tyree Singleton, Abraham Castillo, Joshua Saulsberry and Jayon Sanders have all been arrested on Friday in connection with the Nov. 23 2021 slaying of Gutierrez outside the Bossa Nova restaurant in the Hollywood area, in yet another violent death in increasingly dangerous LA . An anonymous witness came forward at the time and told the media, “I heard a lot of shots, I couldn’t count how many. And then I heard a scream. This girl was constantly screaming ‘help.'” “I come downstairs, the guy is laying down in front of the car. I check his pulse. Maybe I could do something, but he had too many gunshots in his head. So, there was nothing I could do.” According to the Daily Mail , the quartet is thought to be behind many more crimes in the LA area, especially the increasingly-popular “follow-home” crimes , where perpetrators spot a person in a nice car or making expensive purchases at […]

Read the whole story at thepostmillennial.com

