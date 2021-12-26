When evil bureaucrats like Anthony Fauci slip up and tell the truth, we are often forced to cut through their past lies in search or the entire story. That’s the nature of a control-narrative; those who seek to subjugate others have to sprinkle in truth to cover up their lies.

Fauci made two noteworthy statements today regarding air travel and vaccine mandates. On one hand, he claimed that he’s all in for mandating vaccinations for all domestic travelers. But in doing so, he was forced to admit what science has already told anyone who’s paying attention: The jabs do NOT protect people from contracting Covid-19, nor do they prevent people from sharing them. Therefore, there’s no medical reason for mandating them other than to get more people to take the jabs. Watch:

“Anything that could get people more vaccinated would be welcome,” Dr. Anthony Fauci says when asked by @jonkarl about potential vaccine requirements for domestic air travel. https://t.co/CxSdhhlI9G pic.twitter.com/KHVeu6nmTH — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) December 26, 2021

According to Infowars:

“A vaccine requirement for a person getting on the plane is just another level of getting people to have a mechanism that would spur them to get vaccinated. Namely, you can’t get on a plane unless you’re vaccinated, which is just another one of the ways of getting requirements, whatever that might be,” he said, adding that a vaccine mandate would do nothing to improve safety on the aircraft.

Fauci also poured cold water on the idea of ever taking masks off on planes despite numerous airline CEOs recently claiming masks were ineffective.

“I think the idea of taking masks off, in my mind, is really not something we should even be considering, and that’s what we meant by it depends on what the goal of getting people vaccinated before they get on a domestic flight,” Fauci said.

Given the low number of deaths and hospitalizations from this new “Omicron” variant, it remains unclear as to why the Biden administration would impose harsher COVID restrictions on the American people.

Unless of course, that reason is more government control over your life.

The good news is that those who are paying close enough attention to what Fauci and others are starting to say about the vaccines will be able to wake up to the real agenda. They are not at greater risk of contracting Covid-19 by being around the unvaccinated. All fears that have been pushed onto people about the unvaccinated are scientifically unfounded, which means the people paying attention should start asking questions about the actual agenda.

The bad news is few are paying attention. This is why Fauci can come out and say things like he and others have said recently, admitting that the vaccines are not preventative and do nothing to stop the spread of the disease. They know the majority of people have it embedded in their heads (almost literally) that the unvaxxed are the problem and if we can get everyone jabbed then things will somehow magically be better, science be damned.

Without saying the words directly, Fauci admitted that the mandates have everything to do with control and nothing to do with improving the general health prospects of the population.

It’s important for those who are awake from the narrative and aware of an agenda against us all to be disseminating this information as widely as possible. It is getting harder to break through the indoctrination held by the masses, but every person we wake up is someone we may be able to count as an ally when things start to get really bad.

