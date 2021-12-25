Video from one of four key cameras from the 2020 Election in Georgia has gone missing. This video would show the many actions leading up the election as well as during and after the November 3rd election. David Cross and the group at Voter GA released a report that a video is missing from a request from Fulton County. Fulton County was asked to provide video footage for the counting room at State Farm Arena from November 2nd Midnight through November 4th. The county provided footage inside the room that has 4 cameras but, somehow, the camera footage showing the door with ballots loaded up and access to the service corridor only has footage from 5:22 am on November 3rd. Nothing before. What are they hiding? TRENDING: Merry Christmas 2021 – “For To Us a Child is Born, To Us a Son is Given” Election records retention laws exist for this purpose and Fulton County is not maintaining records. Here is what was provided from Fulton County. These patriots in Georgia have taken it upon themselves to get to the bottom of the 2020 Election results in Georgia. What they are finding shatters the validity of […]

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn