Pfizer’s vaccine against COVID-19 has been fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration, yet the pharmaceutical giant is still providing distributors across the country with an earlier version of the vaccine that predates FDA’s full approval.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine allowed under federal Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in December 2020 and the Comirnaty vaccine approved by the FDA in August are identical, according to Pfizer and several experts.
However, the two vaccines are legally distinct, raising questions over the legality of vaccine mandates.
The EUA-authorized vaccine is being distributed and administered widely in Ohio , Virginia , and Pennsylvania , among other states. But while the product hasn’t received FDA approval, Pfizer says it’s made using the same processes as Comirnaty and no different in terms of safety and effectiveness.
“In terms of its ingredients and how it is made, the FDA-approved vaccine is no different from the vaccine that has been administered, to date, to hundreds of millions around the world under the EUA,” a Pfizer spokesperson told Just the News. “The FDA-approved Comirnaty and the EUA-authorized Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine have the same formulation and, according to the FDA labeling, can be used interchangeably to provide the COVID-19 vaccination series.”
The FDA has […]
