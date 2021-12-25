Sad news is coming from the NY Times as Deputy Asia Editor Carlos Tejada has died from a heart attack. In their 700+ word article discussing his life and career, they mentioned how he died but omitted one extremely important detail.

Tejada, 49, received his booster shot the day before his death. Independent Journalist Alex Berenson reported on his Substack:

Carlos Tejada was married and had two children; he spent his career at the Wall Street Journal before joining the Times in 2016. In July, he received a Johnson & Johnson DNA/AAV Covid vaccine. He was thankful to get it, per his Instagram page.

On Dec. 16, in Seoul, South Korea, he received a Moderna mRNA/LNP “booster.” No clinical trials have ever been conducted to examine the safety or efficacy of mixing various types of these vaccines, and Carlos did not give informed consent, as the consent form was in Korean, a language he could not read. He joked that Omicron should “hit me with your wet snot.”

A day later, Carlos was dead of a heart attack.

RIP Carlos Tejada, Dec. 7, 1972 – Dec. 17, 2021. If this does not wake the Times nothing will.

We expect government, the healthcare industry, and academia to suppress the truth and promote a false narrative given to them by Big Pharma because all three industries are well-known to be controlled by (and often owned by) the mega-corporations in the pharmaceutical industry. But journalists are supposed to be above reproach when it comes to exposing the truth.

I know that hasn’t been the case for a long time, perhaps ever, but what we’re seeing today is the exact opposite of what we should expect from the alleged disseminators of facts. This is why it’s so sad that even when one of their own may have fallen victim to the adverse reactions from Covid vaccines and boosters, nobody in corporate media is willing to report on it.

As always, there is no information coming out about the details from the death. We only know he got his booster shot and died the next day. But the timing is conspicuous enough for journalists to at least ask questions, yet as of the posting of this article there are no corporate media reports even mentioning the booster shot he was administered before his death.

Never in our history has corporate media been so afraid of the truth. They are pure propaganda machines going into 2022 with any remnant of integrity lost, tossed out with typewriters and fedoras.

