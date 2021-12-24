A teacher at Grisham Middle School in the Round Rock Independent School District near Austin, Texas, has parodied Dr. Seuss to mock “evangelicals” over their concern for porn, and other offensive materials, in the district. And the parents are not pleased.

Fox News reported Dustin Clark, who has four children in the district, charged, “I’m disgusted and disheartened that there are teachers in our school district who think it is OK to mock parents for their religious beliefs, and for demanding that children not have access to book sin the library or classroom that have pornographic illustrations and graphic descriptions of sex acts.”

It was “instructional technology specialist” Krista Tyler who ranted at the parents.

She parodied Dr. Seuss, stating:

Everyone in Leander liked reading a lot

But some evangelicals in Leander did not

These kooks hated reading the whole reading season

Please don’t ask why no one quite knows the reason

It could be perhaps critical thinking causes fright

It could be their heads aren’t screwed on just right

Whatever the reason their brains or their fright

They can’t follow policy in plain black and white

You wrote ES local so that our children could learn

Please follow policy if there’s cause for concern

These bigots don’t get to choose for us that’s clear

Then how I am wondering did we even get here

They growl at our meetings all hawing and humming

We must stop this indoctrination from coming

They’ve come for the books and the bonds and what for

Their kids don’t even attend Leander schools any more

Bring back our book, maintain decorum

Good grief, wouldn’t it be nice to have a meeting in peace

After parents spoke out against CRT & books containing pornographic content, this teacher demeaned them with a Dr. Seuss parody. Unhinged pic.twitter.com/OJ1knzYHdo — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) December 20, 2021

Her assumption, of course, was wrong that evangelicals hate reading or books; it’s only the few they consider offensive and explicit to which they object, in a movement that has been surging like a wave across the nation.

The parental reaction has been triggered largely by aggressive moves to install porn, through the LGBT ideology, in schools, along with the race-based Critical Race Theory teachings.

Clark cited the books that are creating problems in the district, “Lawn Boy” which includes long passages about explicit sex at age 10, and “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” which includes photographs of sex between a man and boy.

Multiple parents have raised concerns of the inappropriate material they contain because available to young children.

“The opinions of the teacher who recently spoke at the board meeting illustrate the utter disconnect some teachers have with their communities,” Orlando Salinas, a father of one child, told Fox News.

He said it is not the parents who are “coming to these meetings in the spirit of political divisiveness.”

“Parents such as myself, are increasingly participating in school board meetings because we see firsthand the detrimental effects that ‘woke-ism’ has had on our schools and our children,” he told Fox. “In Round Rock, 8% of African American students and 11% of Hispanic students perform math on grade level, according to the 2021 STARR Performance data. We parents are attending these meetings to challenge the status quo because the status quo is not working for our students.”

Tyler shouldn’t even be “teaching,” charged Kieu Trang, a mother of four.

“She is trying to lump all parents who oppose pornographic books into the ‘evangelicals-bigots-brainless’ category that hates reading, but the fact of the matter is we are a group of very diverse, highly-concerned parents who do not want pornographic books in our schools.”

Image by sharon morrow via Flickr, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.

