Anthony Fauci is arguably the most evil person in the world today. That’s saying a lot when we consider there are serial killers, child sex traffickers, and Democrat politicians also in the same world, but Fauci has them all beaten on the evil scale with his career of killing people, dogs, and who knows what else.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wrote a book revealing who Anthony Fauci really is, and it’s a best-seller. In “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health,” he makes many accusations about Fauci that are both eye-opening as well as expected by those who have been following the eugenicist leader within our own government’s healthcare bureaucracy.

Fauci wasn’t happy, though notably he only attacked Kennedy without actually addressing any of the accusations. According to an extremely biased article on Yahoo:

Speaking to Yahoo News, the director of the NIAID said, “it really is a shame that he is attacking me in my career,” when asked about RFK’s book not being “a flattering portrait of” his career.

“I think if you look at my career there are not a lot of people that would be attacking my career, but he seems to do that,” Fauci continued in the comments published earlier this week. “It’s very unfortunate because I don’t think he is inherently malicious. I just think he’s a very disturbed individual. And I … I don’t like to have to say that, but it’s very, very clear. And it’s a shame because he comes from such an extraordinarily distinguished family, many members of whom I know personally, and I was very close to Senator Ted Kennedy, who was such an extraordinary person and a real warrior for public health. And to have RFK Jr. just spouting things that make absolutely no sense.”

Fauci said that RFK’s comments, which have included unfounded and unsupported claims like Fauci is an investor in Moderna, something RFK claimed to Newsweek earlier this year, and which Fauci called “unequivocally and completely incorrect,” have a wider impact than on just the doctor.

“And the thing that makes it even more painful about it is that ultimately that is hurting people, that will cause disease and lose lives for the things he’s saying,” Fauci added. “So, I’m so sorry that he’s doing that not just because he’s attacking me – that seems to be the rage among some people – but because ultimately it is going to hurt people. So it’s really unfortunate that he’s doing that.”

As someone who has tracked RFK Jr.’s actions over the years, I can tell you he is not a “very disturbed individual.” I don’t agree with everything he says and does — if I were to tally them I’d probably disagree with him more often than not — but I know he bases his perspectives on facts and his interpretations of what they mean.

Fauci, on the other hand, is the epitome of “disturbed.” Beyond being a blatant narcissist, he has demonstrated throughout his career a perverse methodology to his brand of “science” and a willingness to achieve his personal goals regardless of who is harmed by his efforts.

If Fauci were an honest, conscientious man, he would address the accusations by Kennedy and either explain or debunk them. Instead, he chose to go into ad hominem attack-mode, just as he does whenever he’s challenged.

