Justice has not been served in the shooting death of Daunte Wright as former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter has been found guilty of 1st Degree Manslaughter. According to RedState:

Former Brooklyn Center Police Department officer Kim Potter was found guilty of both first and second-degree manslaughter by a Minnesota jury Thursday in the death of Daunte Wright. Wright was killed on April 11, 2021, during a traffic stop when Potter mistook her Taser for her service weapon. Potter immediately resigned, and manslaughter charges were filed against her. As we noted in April 2021: Under Minnesota law, Second Degree Manslaughter is defined as follows: A person who causes the death of another by any of the following means is guilty of manslaughter in the second degree and may be sentenced to imprisonment for not more than ten years or to payment of a fine of not more than $20,000, or both: (1) by the person’s culpable negligence whereby the person creates an unreasonable risk, and consciously takes chances of causing death or great bodily harm to another. As a general matter, Potter could be convicted of the charge each of the following was proven by evidence beyond a reasonable doubt: Her conduct in withdrawing her service weapon was “culpably negligent”. That negligence created an unreasonable risk, and In doing so she consciously took the chance of causing death or great bodily harm. Potter will not serve time on both sentences, and legal experts believe her sentence will be on the lesser end of the range due to Potter’s lack of prior criminal record and mitigating circumstances.

Twitter conservatives responded to the verdict:

Kim Potter Guilty on both counts. Justice was not done today under the law, in my opinion. Can a police officer in MSP metro get a fair trial? — Rekieta Media (@RekietaMedia) December 23, 2021

Guilty in the Kim Potter case is ridiculous! Who wants to be a Police Officer? No one! 👎 This verdict was a crime! — Daniel F. Baranowski (@DFBHarvard) December 23, 2021

A terrible verdict for Kim Potter, it was an ACCIDENT! — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) December 23, 2021

With the Kim Potter verdict, why would anyone want to be a cop in Minnesota? — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) December 23, 2021

If the police force in the Twin Cities resigns en masse in solidarity with the Kim Potter conviction, the very same jury that just convicted Potter will appreciate the consequences of this verdict. I suspect that to police, this verdict effectively criminalizes their job. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) December 23, 2021

Daunte Wright was resisting arrest and attempting to drive away in his vehicle in a way that could have harmed Potter’s partner. All evidence, including her own testimony, indicates it was an accident that she used her firearm instead of a taser. Meanwhile, Ashli Babbitt was not resisting arrest and was intentionally shot and killed by Michael Byrd. It took months before Byrd’s name was even released and he has never been charged.

This is not justice.

