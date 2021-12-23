Editor’s Commentary: We normally avoid anecdotal evidence from individuals when the accusations are as hideous as this one. But Dr. James Thorpe is not only respected, he’s also someone who gains absolutely nothing from spreading the truth. This is important because all too often people will make outrageous claims to garner headlines and ask for support. Dr. Thorpe is the opposite. He’s sticking his neck out to reveal the truth about what medical boards across the country and around the world are doing to honest doctors.

It was easy for Big Pharma to get governments, corporate media, Big Tech, and academia to play along with their money-printing Covid-19 “vaccine” agenda. They just had to grease the right palms. But doctors and nurses are generally more difficult to bribe or blackmail. They must be bullied, threatened with expulsion from their own life’s endeavors in order to get them to stay quiet about the inefficacy and health risks associated with the jabs. This is why Big Pharma went to the people in charge — hospital executives and leaders in medical boards — to help coerce doctors and nurses into either promoting the vaccines or keeping their mouths shut if they were opposed to them.

The article below by Ramon Tomey and the video on BrighteonTV must be read and watched. The biggest argument vaxx-nannies make is that their doctors tell them the vaccines are safe and effective. “Trust the science,” they’ll say. They might even have a healthy distrust of government, media, and other Big Pharma minions, but they have a harder time believing their doctors are lying to them. Demonstrating to these skeptics that doctors who speak out are excommunicated from their profession can go a long way towards helping people realize the Covid con is real and the universal vaccine agenda is NOT based on science at all.

Here’s Ramon, Dr. Thorpe, and attorney Thomas Renz…

Dr. James Thorp: Medical Boards Bullying Doctors That Go Against the Narrative

Maternal and fetal specialist Dr. James Thorp revealed the medical tyranny in his profession to lawyer and Brighteon.TV host Tom Renz. The St. Louis-based physician said during the Dec. 21 episode of “Lawfare with Tom Renz” that medical boards are threatening doctors that do not stick to the approved narrative.

Renz said of his guest: “There’s only a handful of them that have the courage to truly speak out. Dr. Thorp takes care of women and babies, or at least he tries to the best of his ability – despite a lot of people sticking their noses into his and his patients’ business.”

Thorp described the medical extremism he has experienced under medical authorities such as the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) and the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS). “We’re talking about an organization that controls the credentials of every physician in the U.S.,” he said.

“It’s like an echo chamber there, because you’re hearing the talking points last year also mentioned by the mainstream media. Every single one of those [medical] boards came up and said ‘If you dare misinterpret our data or spread misinformation, we will destroy your life, your career and your family.’”

Thorp stood up to the medical boards despite being scared of the potential consequences.

“We’re all scared to death – and I’ll include myself – [because] we’ll be stripped of everything we worked for. But I’m the only physician that has come out and challenged the board. It’s unethical, immoral, illegal and unconstitutional. I will not stand and die, [and] they are not going to pull this off. There’s a lot of other physicians out there that are speaking against these organizations that I call cartels.”

Renz agreed, saying: “If they come after you or attack your license, I hope you take a very strong and aggressive stance on it. We’re dealing with a number of doctors who are being attacked. They’re doing it illegally and wrongfully, in my opinion.”

The “Lawfare” host also has a message for corrupt medical board members. “‘Bad faith’ means you know that what you’re saying is untrue and you’re doing it anyways. You can’t, in bad faith, come after someone and attack something that they have a legal property interest in – such as [a medical] license. For them to come after it in bad faith opens these board members up for personal lawsuits against them in probably all states.”

“You want to do this in bad faith? You do it to someone that’s my client, and I’m suing you personally,” Renz added.

Thorp advises against COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant women

The physician warned of the dangers that come with injecting pregnant women with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine. “There’s absolutely zero safety data for the vaccine and pregnancy,” he told Renz. (Related: STUDY: Covid “vaccines” kill nine out of 10 babies in first trimester of pregnancy.)

Thorp mentioned the presence of lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) containing SARS-CoV-2 messenger RNA (mRNA) in the vaccines, particularly those from Pfizer and Moderna.

“Some of [the LNPs] might stay in the deltoid, but the rest is dispersed throughout the entire body. [They] cross the blood-brain barrier and [are] exposed to every cell. [The LNPs] cross the placenta [where] every single cell in the baby, including the baby’s brain, is exposed.”

The death of a vaccinated elderly man attested to Thorp’s findings of the vaccine spreading beyond the injection site.

Back in June 2021, German researchers revealed that the 86-year-old man, who received one dose of Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine, had SARS-CoV-2 mRNA in different organs after an autopsy. His brain, lungs, kidney and heart were overrun with spike proteins from the vaccine that multiplied in his body and eventually killed him. (Related: Viral mRNA found in organs of deceased man vaccinated for COVID-19.)

He added that based on his conversations with experts, the vaccines have caused “fetal malformations” in children, “permanently damaging them for life.”

Thorp posted three questions regarding COVID-19 vaccination and pregnancy.

“No. 1: Is the vaccination effective in pregnancy? No. With zero safety data, the vaccination has never proven to be effective in pregnancy. No. 2: Is vaccination safe in pregnancy? Absolutely not. Mothers [face a] two-fold increase of risk of death in infants. No. 3: Assuming this was a thing, is it necessary? No, it’s not necessary.”

He concluded: “Pregnancy is the most successful transplant, if you will, because a woman is carrying a baby inside her body – in her fetus. That is a completely separate human being. The immune system of the mother has to adjust in order to allow the child to grow.”

Watch the full Dec. 21 episode of “Lawfare with Tom Renz” at the video below. Tune in to “Lawfare with Tom Renz” every Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Brighteon.TV.

MedicalTyranny.com has more about medical boards oppressing doctors who refuse to stick to the COVID narrative.

Sources include:

