Have you had COVID-19 or received a COVID-19 injection? Then you likely have dangerous spike proteins circulating in your body. While spike protein is naturally found in SARS-CoV-2, no matter the variant, it’s also produced in your body when you receive a COVID-19 shot. In its native form in SARS-CoV-2, the spike protein is responsible for the pathologies of the viral infection.

In its wild form it’s known to open the blood-brain barrier, cause cell damage (cytotoxicity) and, as Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA and DNA vaccine core platform technology,1 said in a commentary on News Voice, “is active in manipulating the biology of the cells that coat the inside of your blood vessels — vascular endothelial cells, in part through its interaction with ACE2, which controls contraction in the blood vessels, blood pressure and other things.”2

It’s also been revealed that the spike protein on its own is enough to cause inflammation and damage to the vascular system, even independent of a virus.3

Now, the World Council for Health (WCH), a worldwide coalition of health-focused organizations and civil society groups that seek to broaden public health knowledge, has released a spike protein detox guide,4 which provides straightforward steps you can take to potentially lessen the effects of toxic spike protein. You can view their full guide of natural remedies,5 including dosages, at the end of this article.

Why Should You Consider a Spike Protein Detox?

Spike proteins can circulate in your body after infection or injection, causing damage to cells, tissues and organs. “Spike protein is a deadly protein,” Dr. Peter McCullough, an internist, cardiologist and trained epidemiologist, says in a video.6 It may cause inflammation and clotting in any tissue in which it accumulates.7

For instance, Pfizer’s biodistribution study, which was used to determine where the injected substances end up in the body, showed the COVID spike protein from the shots accumulated in “quite high concentrations” in the ovaries.8

Further, a Japanese biodistribution study for Pfizer’s jab found that vaccine particles move from the injection site to the blood, after which circulating spike proteins are free to travel throughout the body, including to the ovaries, liver, neurological tissues and other organs.9 WCH noted:10

“The virus spike protein has been linked to adverse effects, such as: blood clots, brain fog, organizing pneumonia, and myocarditis. It is probably responsible for many of the Covid-19 [injection] side effects … Even if you have not had any symptoms, tested positive for Covid-19, or experienced adverse side effects after a jab, there may still be lingering spike proteins inside your body.

In order to clear these after the jab or an infection, doctors and holistic practitioners are suggesting a few simple actions. It is thought that cleansing the body of spike protein … as soon as possible after an infection or jab may protect against damage from remaining or circulating spike proteins.”

Spike Protein Inhibitors and Neutralizers

A group of international doctors and holistic practitioners who have experience helping people recover from COVID-19 and post-injection illness compiled natural options for helping to reduce your body’s spike protein load. The following are spike protein inhibitors, which means they inhibit the binding of the spike protein to human cells:

Prunella vulgaris

Pine needles

Emodin

Neem

Dandelion leaf extract

Ivermectin

Ivermectin, for example, docks to the SARS-CoV-2 spike receptor-bending domain attached to ACE2, which may interfere with its ability to attach to the human cell membrane.11 They also compiled a list of spike protein neutralizers, which render it unable to cause further damage to cells. This includes:

N-acetylcysteine (NAC)

Glutathione

Fennel tea

Star anise tea

Pine needle tea

St. John’s wort

Comfrey leaf

Vitamin C

The plant compounds in the table above contain shikimic acid, which may counteract blood clot formation and reduce some of the spike protein’s toxic effects. Nattokinase, a form of fermented soy, may also help to reduce the occurrence of blood clots.12

How to Protect Your ACE2 Receptors and Detox IL-6

Spike protein attaches to your cells’ ACE2 receptors, impairing the receptors’ normal functioning. This blockage may alter tissue functioning and could be responsible for triggering autoimmune disease or causing abnormal bleeding or clotting, including vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia.

Ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine (with zinc), quercetin (with zinc) and fisetin (a flavonoid) are examples of substances that may naturally protect your ACE2 receptors.13 Ivermectin works in this regard by binding to ACE2 receptors, preventing the spike protein from doing so.14

Interleukin 6 (IL-6) is a proinflammatory cytokine that is expressed post-injection and levels increase in those with COVID-19. It’s for this reason that the World Health Organization recommends IL-6 inhibitors for people who are severely ill with COVID-19.15 Many natural IL-6 inhibitors, or anti-inflammatories, exist and may be useful for those seeking to detox from COVID-19 or COVID-19 injections:16

Boswellia serrata (frankincense)

Dandelion leaf extract

Black cumin (Nigella sativa)

Curcumin

Krill oil and other fatty acids

Cinnamon

Fisetin

Apigenin

Quercetin

Resveratrol

Luteolin

Vitamin D3 (with vitamin K)

Zinc

Magnesium

Jasmine tea

Spices

Bay leaves

Black pepper

Nutmeg

Sage

How to Detox From Furin and Serine Protease

To gain entry into your cells, SARS-CoV-2 must first bind to an ACE2 or CD147 receptor on the cell. Next, the spike protein subunit must be proteolytically cleaved (cut). Without this protein cleavage, the virus would simply attach to the receptor and not get any further.

“The furin site is why the virus is so transmissible, and why it invades the heart, the brain and the blood vessels,” Dr. Steven Quay, a physician and scientist, explained at a GOP House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Select Coronavirus Crisis hearing.17

The existence of a novel furin cleavage site on SARS-CoV-2, while other coronaviruses do not contain a single example of a furin cleavage site, is a significant reason why many believe SARS-CoV-2 was created through gain-of-function (GOF) research in a laboratory. Natural furin inhibitors, which prevent cleavage of the spike protein, can help you detox from furin and include:18

Rutin

Limonene

Baicalein

Hesperidin

Serine protease is another enzyme that’s “responsible for the proteolytic cleavage of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, enabling host cell fusion of the virus.”19 Inhibiting serine protease may therefore prevent spike protein activation and viral entry into cells. WCH compiled several natural serine protease inhibitors, which include:20

Green tea

Potato tubers

Blue green algae

Soybeans

N-acetyl cysteine (NAC)

Boswellia

Time-Restricted Eating and Healthy Diet for All

In addition to the targeted substances mentioned above, WCH was wise to note that a healthy diet is the first step to a healthy immune system. Reducing your consumption of processed foods and other proinflammatory foods, including vegetable (seed) oils, is essential for an optimal immune response.

Time-restricted eating, which means condensing your meals into a six- to eight-hour window, is also beneficial. This will improve your health in a variety of ways, primarily by improving your mitochondrial health and metabolic flexibility. It can also increase autophagy,21 which helps your body clear out damaged cells. As noted by WCH:22

“This method … is used to induce autophagy, which is essentially a recycling process that takes place in human cells, where cells degrade and recycle components. Autophagy is used by the body to eliminate damaged cell proteins and can destroy harmful viruses and bacteria post-infection.”

Another strategy to boost your health and longevity, and possibly to help detox spike protein,23 is regular sauna usage. As your body is subjected to reasonable amounts of heat stress, it gradually becomes acclimated to the heat, prompting a number of beneficial changes to occur in your body.

These adaptations include increased plasma volume and blood flow to your heart and muscles (which increase athletic endurance) along with increased muscle mass due to greater levels of heat-shock proteins and growth hormone.24 It’s a powerful detoxification method due to the sweating it promotes.

Top 10 Spike Protein Detox Essentials — and the Full Guide

Below you can find WCH’s full guide of useful substances to detox from toxic spike proteins, including recommended doses, which you can confirm with your holistic health care practitioner. If you’re not sure where to start, the following 10 compounds are the “essentials” when it comes to spike protein detox. This is a good place to begin as you work out a more comprehensive health strategy:25

Vitamin D

Vitamin C

NAC

Ivermectin

Nigella seed

Quercetin

Zinc

Magnesium

Curcumin

Milk thistle extract

Substance Natural Source(s) Where to Get Recommended Dose Ivermectin Soil bacteria (avermectin) On prescription 0.4mg/kg weekly for 4 weeks, then monthly

*Check package instructions to determine if there are contraindications prior to use Hydroxychloroquine On prescription 200mg weekly for 4 weeks *Check package instructions to determine if there are contraindications prior to use Vitamin C Citrus fruits (e.g. oranges) and vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower, brussel sprouts) Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online 6-12g daily (divided evenly between sodium ascorbate (several grams), liposomal vitamin C (3-6g) & ascorbyl palmitate (1 – 3g) Prunella Vulgaris (commonly known as self-heal) Self-heal plant Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online 7 ounces (207ml) daily Pine Needles Pine tree Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online Consume tea 3 x daily (consume oil/resin that accumulates in the tea also) Neem Neem tree Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online As per your practitioner’s or preparation instructions Dandelion Leaf Extract Dandelion plant Supplement (dandelion tea, dandelion coffee, leaf tincture): natural food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online Tincture as per your practitioner’s or preparation instructions N-Acetyl Cysteine (NAC) High-protein foods (beans, lentils, spinach, bananas, salmon, tuna) Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online Up to 1200mg daily (in divided doses) Fennel Tea Fennel plant Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online No upper limit. Start with 1 cup and monitor body’s reaction. Star Anise Tea Chinese evergreen tree (Illicium verum) Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online No upper limit. Start with 1 cup and monitor body’s reaction. St John’s Wort St John’s wort plant Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online As directed on supplement Comfrey Leaf Symphytum plant genus Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online As directed on supplement Nattokinase Natto (Japanese soybean dish) Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online As directed on supplement Boswellia serrata Boswellia serrata tree Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online As directed on supplement Black Cumin (Nigella Sativa) Buttercup plant family Grocery stores, health food stores Curcumin Turmeric Grocery stores, health food stores Fish Oil Fatty/oily fish Grocery stores, health food stores Up to 2000mg daily Cinnamon Cinnamomum tree genus Grocery store Fisetin (Flavonoid) Fruits: strawberries, apples, mangoes Vegetables: onions, nuts, wine Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online Up to 100mg daily (Consume with fats) Apigenin Fruits, veg & herbs parsley, chamomile, vine-spinach, celery, artichokes, oregano Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online 50mg daily Quercetin (Flavonoid) Citrus fruits, onions, parsley, red wine Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online Up to 500mg twice daily, Consume with Zinc Resveratrol Peanuts, grapes, wine, blueberries, cocoa Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online Up to 1500mg daily for up to 3 months Luteolin Vegetables: celery, parsley, onion leaves

Fruits: apple skins, chrysanthemum flowers Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online 100-300mg daily (Typical manufacturer recommendations) Vitamin D3 Fatty fish, fish liver oils Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online 5000 – 10,000 IU daily Vitamin K Green leafy vegetables Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online 90-120mg daily (90 for women, 120 for men) Zinc Red meat, poultry, oysters, whole grains, milk products Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online 11-40mg daily Magnesium Greens, whole grains, nuts Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online Up to 350mg daily Jasmine Tea Leaves of common jasmine or Sampaguita plants Grocery store, health food stores Up to 8 cups per day Spices Grocery store Bay Leaves Bay leaf plants Grocery store Black Pepper Piper nigrum plant Grocery store Nutmeg Myristica fragrans tree seed Grocery store Sage Sage plant Grocery store Rutin Buckwheat, asparagus, apricots, cherries, black tea, green tea, elderflower tea Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online 500-4000mg daily (consult healthcare provider before taking higher-end doses) Limonene Rind of citrus fruits such as lemons, oranges, and limes Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online Up to 2000mg daily Baicalein Scutellaria plant genus Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online 100-2800mg Hesperidin Citrus fruit Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online Up to 150mg twice daily Green Tea Camellia sinensis plant leaves Grocery store Up to 8 cups of tea a day or as directed on supplement Potatoes tubers Potatoes Grocery store Blue Green Algae Cyanobacteria Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online 1-10 grams daily Andrographis Paniculata Green chiretta plant Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online 400mg x 2 daily *Check for contradictions Milk Thistle Extract Silymarin Supplement; Health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online 200mg x 3 daily Soybeans (organic) Soybeans Grocery store, health food stores

