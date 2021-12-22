An emergency room doctor in Australia revealed that those who are fully vaccinated against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) are dying in droves.

The Australian doctor’s face and voice had to be obscured to protect his identity for fear of possible retaliation by Australian public health authorities and other government entities. “But I am blowing the whistle,” he proclaimed.

The doctor-turned-whistleblower first directed his concerns at the Australian government’s mass vaccination program including children.

“I am increasingly perplexed at the continued government backing of a medical intervention marred by serious complications in the young when there are zero benefits this treatment offers them.”

The whistleblower pointed out that the phase three drug trials for the COVID-19 vaccines for children between the ages of five and 11 were rushed and not extensive enough. It only featured around 600 subjects who were put through a six-month preliminary study wherein no adverse effects were reported.

According to the whistleblower, the trial claimed that there may always be serious complications with any medication “but these are unpredictable.”

But since the vaccine was approved for administration among those under 18-years-old, the number of cases of myocarditis and pericarditis in the young has surged. According to the whistleblower’s experience as an emergency room doctor, a vast majority of these cases were caused by either Pfizer or Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The whistleblower pointed out that myocarditis is “virtually unheard of” for people under the age of 40. Many of the myocarditis cases involving the vaccines that he saw led to other heart complications including shortness of breath, chest pains, heart attack and even acute heart failure.

“One can logically put two and two together and surmise that the vaccine had something to do with these serious complications,” he said.

“As much as Pfizer, Moderna and the media will have you believe this is rare, I have diagnosed these conditions in young men and women after getting the Pfizer and Moderna jabs, especially after the second dose,” said the whistleblower.

Australian government moving forward with plans to vaccinate younger children

Starting Jan. 10, 2022, the Australian government will allow all children aged five to 11 to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. (Related: Whistleblower: Pfizer vaccine trial data was falsified, participants who experienced adverse effects were ignored.)

The Therapeutic Goods Administration, Australia’s main drug regulatory body, supposedly “made a careful, thorough assessment” and determined that Pfizer’s vaccine “is safe and effective and that it is in the interests of children and Australians for children five to11 to be vaccinated,” said Minister of Health Greg Hunt.

There are about 2.3 million children between the ages of five and 11 in Australia. Come Jan. 10, most of them will be subjected to these experimental and deadly vaccines.

“If we are risking this in our children, and I can tell you the risk, however small, is very significant with these vaccines that don’t prevent infection or transmission of COVID, they carry an inherent risk of permanent heart damage, while providing absolutely no benefit to the child nor anyone else,” said the whistleblower. “Why should we subject our children to these shots?”

The whistleblower appealed to Australian parents to think about their children before getting them vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Parents, you might think that the vaccine offers your child freedoms, even if you know it provides no health benefit to your son or daughter,” he said. “But what good would that school excursion be, if they suffer from a reduction in their heart function for the rest of their lives and will almost certainly shorten their lives if they do get vaccine complication?”

The whistleblower also sent a message to Australian doctors, saying that they should not be afraid to speak out.

“Being complicit with the unnecessary harm we are unintentionally causing when we knew better or were convinced of the hierarchical narrative does not absolve us of the ethical duty to protect our patients,” he said.

Finally, the whistleblower called out Australia’s politicians to think of the people who are being affected by these dangerous vaccines.

“These are real people they are permanently affecting, not just statistics,” he said. “Stop the mandates and discrimination based on medical status. It is unnecessarily harming people in more ways than one.”

Watch the Australian whistleblower’s full statement regarding the COVID-19 vaccines here:

Learn more about the dangers of getting COVID-19 vaccines at VaccineInjuryNews.com.

Sources include:

