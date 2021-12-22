PBS NewsHour/Interview With Bill Gates Pause – set your Pulse… Take a breath. Release the tension in your body. Place attention on your physical heart. Breathe slowly into the area for 60 seconds, focusing on feeling a sense of ease. Click here to learn why we suggest this. In a September 2021 interview with the PBS NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff, philanthropist Bill Gates was asked to address his meetings with Jeffrey Epstein a decade ago, after Epstein had already been convicted of sex crimes. Gates said Epstein had promoted himself as having relationships with people who would contribute money toward global health initiatives — a focus of Gates’ foundation. “Those meetings were a mistake,” Gates said. “They didn’t result in what he purported and I cut them off.” When asked whether there was a lesson to be learned, Gates said, “Well, he’s dead. So, in general, you always have to be careful.” Stop the corporate media takeover: Big Tech censors and demonetizes independent media. We stay in the game because of YOU. Donate to help our work stay free. Click here to Donate. This interview took place in September of 2021, approximately five months earlier the Wall Street Journal reported that one […]

