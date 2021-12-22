Ted Cruz Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz revealed in a video on Wednesday that he would “absolutely” consider another run for president.

Cruz’s comment took place during the trailer for an exclusive upcoming interview with The Truth Gazette.

When asked whether he would consider another run for the White House, the senator’s response indicated, “Absolutely, in a heartbeat. I ran in 2016 … very strong field and I ended up placing 2nd.”

The post included Cruz saying “there’s a reason historically that the runner up is almost always the next nominee.” EXCLUSIVE: I asked Sen. @TedCruz if he would ever consider another run for President.

