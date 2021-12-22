The leftist insanity over abortion continues unabated. Now, in Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a bill that will allow minors to get abortions without notifying their parents.

That’s right; the bill he signed repeals an amendment that required girls 17 or younger to notify a parent or guardian 48 hours before the abortion. So, now, they will no longer need to even let a parent know before having a doctor kill a baby.

When signing the bill, Pritzker, according to a press release , said:

“With reproductive rights under attack across the nation, Illinois is once again establishing itself as a leader in ensuring access to healthcare services. This repeal was essential, because it was the most vulnerable pregnant minors who were punished by this law: victims of rape and physical abuse in unsafe homes. I thank Representative Anna Moeller, Senator Elgie Sims and the lawmakers and advocates who have fiercely fought to repeal this law and keep vulnerable young people safe. I’m proud that Illinois continues to be a national leader in protecting reproductive rights.”

That same press release, justifying the decision to repeal the amendment, argued that:

Rescinding the PNA ensures that while a pregnant minor can choose […]