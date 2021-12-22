Editor’s Commentary: I can count on one hand the number of things Bernie Sanders thinks that I do not vehemently despise. This is one of them. Big Pharma’s control over Washington DC is so blatantly obvious that it can no longer be considered a secret that they’re calling the shots, unfortunate pun intended. No, I don’t agree with his desire to socialize pharmaceuticals or the healthcare industry in general, but he’s right to be opposed to someone who has made millions from Big Pharma and stands to make even more when he’s done leading the Food and Drug Administration.

We do not need “leaders” in our bureaucracy who have any financial connections with the industries they’re supposed to help regulate. That’s a general rule, but when it comes to Big Pharma this mentality should be twice as potent. There’s a reason why so few on either side of the political aisle are willing to hold Big Pharma accountable. They own DC more than Big Oil, Big Education, or even Big Tech.

The FDA should be run by someone who has a healthy distrust of the pharmaceutical industry. That’s not to say we need someone who will stifle innovation by overregulating or otherwise hampering research, but with something as important to the wellbeing of Americans as the drug industry, there are many reasons to oppose someone who has had their hands in the cookie jar before or may have their hands in there again in the future.

With that said, here’s Brett’s take on Dr. Robert Califf…

Citing Multimillion-Dollar Big Pharma Ties, Sanders to Vote ‘No’ on Biden’s Pick for FDA Chief

Sen. Bernie Sanders last week said he would oppose President Joe Biden’s nomination of Dr. Robert Califf to lead the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the second time, citing the cardiologist’s multimillion-dollar ties to Big Pharma.

Califf — who served as FDA commissioner during the final 11 months of the Obama administration — mostly skated through a congenial Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday.

According to STAT, his only stumble occurred when he was pressed about the FDA’s role and failings in the opioid crisis.

The Associated Press reports Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Chair Patty Murray (D-Wash.) and the ranking Republican member, Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, both said they would vote to confirm Califf.

Sanders (I-Vt.), however, reprised his 2015 confirmation grilling of Califf over his lucrative ties to Big Pharma.

“One of the major reasons the pharmaceutical industry, among many others, is so powerful is its close relationship with the FDA and other regulators in Washington,” the democratic socialist, who twice ran for president on a Medicare for All platform, said during the hearing.

“What kind of comfort can you give to the American people when you have been so closely tied to the pharmaceutical industry yourself?”

We need leadership at the FDA that is finally willing to stand up to the greed and power of the pharmaceutical industry. In this critical moment, Dr. Califf is not the leader Americans need at the agency and I will oppose his nomination. pic.twitter.com/5tWuAlil6j — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 14, 2021

Califf — who has made millions of dollars as a consultant for more than a dozen pharmaceutical corporations and who holds millions more in Big Pharma investments — replied that he was “totally with” Sanders, agreeing that “the price of pharmaceuticals is way too high in this country.”

Sanders said he would once again vote to reject Califf’s nomination.

“At a time when the American people pay the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs and as drug companies continue to be the most powerful special interest in Washington, we need leadership at the FDA that is finally willing to stand up to the greed and power of the pharmaceutical industry,” Sanders said in a statement.

“Not only have the drug companies spent over $4.5 billion on lobbying and hundreds of millions of dollars in campaign contributions over the past 20 years, they also have created a revolving door between the FDA and the industry,” he continued. “Shockingly, nine out of the last 10 FDA commissioners went on to work for the pharmaceutical industry or to serve on a prescription drug company’s board of directors.”

“Unfortunately, Dr. Califf is not the exception to that rule,” Sanders said. “After leaving the FDA in 2017, he received consulting fees from Merck, Biogen, and Eli Lilly. According to his financial disclosure form, he owns up to $8 million in the stocks of major drug companies.”

“That is exactly the close relationship Big Pharma has exploited to regulate the FDA, instead of the FDA regulating them,” he added. “The Covid-19 pandemic has made clearer than ever the choice between pharmaceutical profits and the health of our people. In this critical moment, Dr. Califf is not the leader Americans need at the FDA and I will oppose his nomination.”

Sixty-nine current senators voted for Califf’s previous nomination.

Joe Manchin and Bernie Sanders are UNITED…in opposing Robert Califf's nomination to be FDA commissioner — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) December 14, 2021

In addition to Sanders, at least two other members of the Democratic caucus oppose his appointment: Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Ct.), who cites his industry ties, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who last month said that the nomination “makes no sense as the opioid epidemic continues to wreak havoc on families across this country with no end in sight.”

Article cross-posted from Common Dreams.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

One Sick Day Proves We Need More Voices in Truthful Media On October 19, I was sick. It crossed my mind that I had finally gotten the ‘rona, but my wife’s cream of chicken soup and a few extra hours of sleep into mid-afternoon had be back up and running after a sleepless night before. When I finally stumbled over to my computer in the evening, I was met with a deluge of concern from readers. They asked what had happened as only one article had been posted that day. Generally, we post between 10-20 daily between all of the sites, not included curated and aggregated content. Seeing that we’d only posted my super-early morning article before taking the rest of the day off had readers assuming the worst. We have a wonderful and talented group of writers who volunteer their time for the sites and their readers. Sharing their amazing perspectives has always been a blessing to us because we cannot afford to hire anyone at this time. But having great writers is meaningless if we don’t have great editors, or at least one additional. My wife helps me read and edit stories from time to time, but I’m a one-man show when it comes to getting the stories posted. Whenever I highlight our desperate need for donations, I note that we do not receive money from Google ads even though most in conservative media are beholden. I often ambiguously note that the money donated will help us grow. Today, I’m highlighting a specific need. We must get an editor to help take some of the load and to expand on our mission of spreading the truth to the world. One sick day proved that. The great news is that there is no shortage of people who CAN help. I am emailed variations of resumes every week by people who are much smarter than I am. As much as I’d love to hire some of them, we simply cannot. That takes money and as blessed as we’ve been to receive donations and collect ad money (though not from Google or Facebook), we have still fallen short. Those who have the means, PLEASE consider donating. We have the standard Giving Fuel option and people can donate through PayPal. We are also diving into what we believe is extremely disruptive technology at LetsGo.finance, the world’s first major donation portal for crypto. I’ll be talking a lot more about them in the near future. Those who prefer Bitcoin can send to my address here: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8 We can get the voices out there and we’re willing to shine a spotlight on new talent. We just need the resources to make it happen. If you can help, we would be extremely grateful. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker