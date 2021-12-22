Reading Time: 4 minutes Chicago, IL — Another video has come out showing an American, at a Panera Bread in Brooklyn, New York, being arrested for not showing proof of “vaccination.” The video was posted on Dec. 19 and follows similar arrests that occurred last week . The man, who is a veteran, is surrounded by cops and can be heard saying: “The Constitution of the United States is being violated. I cannot eat, and my sisters and brothers cannot work.” It’s hard to say from the video, but it appears that at least 10 cops were there to violate this veteran’s liberty. According to Shore News Network , the man had ordered and paid for his meal, but Panera Bread refused to serve the food. The man said he was not protesting, just trying to have a meal.While these arrests are occurring in New York, it appears Chicago will be seeing this next.Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced on Tuesday that proof of vaccination will be required starting Jan. 3 at indoor dining establishments, indoor fitness and indoor entertainment venues where food and beverage are served.“Despite our diligent and equitable vaccine distribution efforts throughout this year, unfortunately, our city continues to see a […]

