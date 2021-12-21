There's a pedo outbreak over at CNN pic.twitter.com/nFLhxKoNTR — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 21, 2021

Given the recent spate of firings at CNN, many due to the former CNN employees engaging in some sort of pedophilic activities, it’s obvious that something is up at the network, a network which was described by a Don Lemon accuser as full of predators and perverts. So, what’s going on? According to Tucker Carlson, who blasted the network in a recent segment, the problem is a “pedo outbreak” at CNN. Watch him here: There’s a pedo outbreak over at CNN pic.twitter.com/nFLhxKoNTR — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 21, 2021 As you can watch in the video, Tucker slams the network, first saying “ There are more accused pedophiles at CNN than Americans who have died of the so-called Omicron variant ” before going on to say: “There’s something very strange going on at CNN right now. In just the past week or two, two separate CNN producers have been accused of child molestation. One of them was a man named John Griffin who was just indicted by a federal grand jury for attempting to ‘induce minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity,’ we’re not going to get into the details. They’re horrifying. “He’s been fired. Griffin used […]

