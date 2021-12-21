Former television host Bill O’Reilly was recently booed on stage alongside 45th President Donald Trump after the popular former president told the crowd he had received a COVID-19 booster shot and again recommended receiving one of the controversial vaccines.

After he was booed , President Trump apparently called O’Reilly to express how hurt and frustrated he was. O’Reilly told President Trump to keep pushing the vaccines.

“I told him that today, he called me,” O’Reilly revealed. “I said ‘This is good for you, this is good that people see another side of you, not a political side.’”

“You told the truth, you believe in the vax, your administration did it, and you should take credit for it, because it did save, I don’t know, hundreds of thousands of lives.” National File originally reported on President Trump being booed for pushing vaccines on his often COVID-19 vaccine-skeptic supporters.

“Both the President and I are vaxxed and, did you get the booster?” O’Reilly asked President Trump during the event in Dallas, Texas.

“Yes,” Trump declared, to a mix of cheers and boos from the audience. The former president immediately began waving his hands and exclaiming “Don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t, no, no, no.”He then […]