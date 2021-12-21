The NFL is in self-preservation mode. With 96% of their players and pretty much all of their coaches and staff vaccinated, they have decided to stop testing vaccinated players for Covid-19 unless they show symptoms. It’s not that they no longer think vaccinated players are contracting the disease. It’s because they KNOW the disease is spreading across the league faster than Tyreek Hill can run the 40.

When Cole Beasley tested positive for Covid as an unvaccinated player, he was met with absolute hatred from the vaxx-nannies out there who willfully ignore the hundreds of “fully vaccinated” players who tested positive in the last week. But unlike the vaccinated, Beasley is definitely going to be out on Sunday’s pivotal game because of the NFL’s segregation rules.

He isn’t happy about the rules and he definitely isn’t happy about the ignorant criticism being lobbed at him. He took to Instagram to let everyone know how he feels.

“Just to be clear Covid is not keeping me out of this game,” Beasley said on Instagram. “The rules are. Vaxxed players are playing with Covid every week now because they don’t test. One of my vaxxed teammates is in the hospital missing games. I’m sure he didn’t get this same energy. Thank you for those who support. Everyone else, if you don’t get what’s happening then there is nothing anybody can do for you.”

The vaccinated player Beasley was referring to is guard Jon Feliciano. The lineman went to the emergency room with Covid symptoms on Sunday just before kickoff. The next day, he Tweeted something that made most believe he is an “anti-vaxxer.”

Pfizer is buying a Cardiovascular Biopharma Company 🧐 Interesting — Nicholas Williams (@NickWilliams_98) December 21, 2021

After backlash, he responded to those accusing him of holding the same stance as Beasley.

All u dummies that keep @ me about Covid, I’m VAXXED and ended up in er Sunday morning. U can still get Covid while vaxxed — Jonathan Feliciano (@MongoFeliciano) December 21, 2021

Is Feliciano regretting his jabs? Is he expressing frustration that he was coerced into getting jabbed like so many other players who didn’t want to go through the same daily grind the segregated unvaxxed have to go through? Either way, he’s one of the “rare” breakthrough cases who experienced symptoms bad enough to send him to the emergency room.

It’s hard to tell which is worse: The NFL for imposing a draconian form of medical segregation that demonizes anyone unwilling to be jabbed with experimental drugs, or the vaxx-nanny fans who spend their time doing the demonizing on behalf of the NFL and their Big Pharma puppetmasters.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

One Sick Day Proves We Need More Voices in Truthful Media On October 19, I was sick. It crossed my mind that I had finally gotten the ‘rona, but my wife’s cream of chicken soup and a few extra hours of sleep into mid-afternoon had be back up and running after a sleepless night before. When I finally stumbled over to my computer in the evening, I was met with a deluge of concern from readers. They asked what had happened as only one article had been posted that day. Generally, we post between 10-20 daily between all of the sites, not included curated and aggregated content. Seeing that we’d only posted my super-early morning article before taking the rest of the day off had readers assuming the worst. We have a wonderful and talented group of writers who volunteer their time for the sites and their readers. Sharing their amazing perspectives has always been a blessing to us because we cannot afford to hire anyone at this time. But having great writers is meaningless if we don’t have great editors, or at least one additional. My wife helps me read and edit stories from time to time, but I’m a one-man show when it comes to getting the stories posted. Whenever I highlight our desperate need for donations, I note that we do not receive money from Google ads even though most in conservative media are beholden. I often ambiguously note that the money donated will help us grow. Today, I’m highlighting a specific need. We must get an editor to help take some of the load and to expand on our mission of spreading the truth to the world. One sick day proved that. The great news is that there is no shortage of people who CAN help. I am emailed variations of resumes every week by people who are much smarter than I am. As much as I’d love to hire some of them, we simply cannot. That takes money and as blessed as we’ve been to receive donations and collect ad money (though not from Google or Facebook), we have still fallen short. Those who have the means, PLEASE consider donating. We have the standard Giving Fuel option and people can donate through PayPal. We are also diving into what we believe is extremely disruptive technology at LetsGo.finance, the world’s first major donation portal for crypto. I’ll be talking a lot more about them in the near future. Those who prefer Bitcoin can send to my address here: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8 We can get the voices out there and we’re willing to shine a spotlight on new talent. We just need the resources to make it happen. If you can help, we would be extremely grateful. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker